Blue Lock chapter 207 spoilers and raw scans: Nagi has a new goal, Kaiser wants to step out of Noel Noa's shadow

The spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 207 are out, and they focus on the two pairs of Nagi & Reo and Kaiser & Ness. While it is quite clear that both Nagi and Kaiser want to defeat Isagi, both of them have other goals, which they are either figuring out or will be sharing in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter focused Yo Hiori's backstory and how he was forced by his parents to play football. Both of them were never able to become the best in their fields and thus wanted Hiori to become the best football player. It was quite evident to Hiori that his parents did not love him, but only his potential.

Blue Lock chapter 207 spoilers reveal Kaiser's aspiration to leave B*stard Munchen

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 207, the upcoming chapter's title is set to be Two Pair. The chapter opened with Nagi and Reo taking a bath after their match against Germany's B*stard Munchen. While they had lost, they had a lot to celebrate as both Nagi and Reo were valued at $80 and $40 million respectively.

While Reo was happy, Nagi was indifferent, which is when Reo showed a video of Nagi scoring his goal to him. The video was reverberating around the world, which meant that Nagi was becoming known worldwide.

Nagi was still upset as he was defeated by Isagi, but Reo cheered him up by drying his hair and joining him for coffee milk.

Nagi later shared how he could no longer imagine being the best in the world as his only goal was to defeat Isagi. Thus, Reo helped Nagi find a new goal that he could reach. Reo explained to Nagi how he should play football to try and get an annual salary of $300 million if he wants to live a lavish life, devoid of work.

Nagi got fired up again as he thanked Reo for his help, as well as for asking him to play football in the first place. This worried Reo as he felt like Nagi was sick, but Nagi wanting to thank Reo was a sign of him becoming more mature.

Blue Lock chapter 207 spoilers then switched to Germany's monitor room where Kaiser was analyzing Isagi's playstyle against Manshine City. Ness entered the room, giving Kaiser some blue light glasses to protect his eyes from the screen. Kaiser thanked Ness as he started sharing his ideals.

Kaiser had crushed everyone who had come in front of him, and he thought he could do the same to Isagi. However, Blue Lock's ace exceeded his expectations.

Kaiser asked Ness why he believed that Isagi exceeded his expectations. Ness believed that the reason Isagi defeated Kaiser was that he abandoned his goal to score the goal, but only wanted to defeat Kaiser.

Kaiser already knew this, thus he threw his drink at Ness's face. For Kaiser, Isagi was an obstacle in his way of happiness as he aspired to increase his market value and show the world how good he was.

Kaiser wanted to leave B*stard Muchen to get out of Noel Noa's shadow, which is why he joined the Neo Egoist League. However, with Isagi in his way, it might be difficult for Kaiser to show off his talent.

Ness excused himself and exited the room as he was visibly frustrated over how Kaiser had been ever since Isagi showed up.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 207

Blue Lock chapter 207 showed just how much Isagi had managed to influence others as he was now under the radar of his teammates and opponents.

Additionally, both Nagi and Kaiser were now shown to have a goal of increasing their market value through the Neo Egoist League, which was a good parallel to draw.

For more details about the same, fans will have to wait until Blue Lock chapter 207 gets officially released.

