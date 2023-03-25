7 most underrated Blue Lock characters

With the Blue Lock anime coming to an end, fans can soon expect a flurry of new players to join the anime's list of characters. That being said, several characters are set to go under fans' radar as they are set to end up on the sidelines to give the important players their spotlight.

Thus, here we will be taking a look at the seven most underrated characters from Blue Lock. While all seven of these characters had their moments in the series, they were soon overshadowed by other characters who were much more important to the plot then.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga and reflects views purely those of the author, which maybe subjective in nature.

Hiori, Niko, and 5 other underrated Blue Lock characters

1) Eita Otoya

Eita Otoya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

When Eita Otoya was first introduced in the manga, he was ranked fourth after the second selection. Thus, after observing and analyzing his weapons of speed and stealth, Ego chose him as the right-winger for Blue Lock Eleven.

He joined FC Barcha in the Neo Egoist League and has since played as a right winger, as he uses his weapons to tear down the opposition's defense through his dribbling.

2) Tabito Karasu

Tabito Karasu as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Similar to Eita Otoya, Tabito Karasu was first introduced to the series as the third-best striker in the project after the second selection. While he had his time in the limelight as Blue Lock Eleven's defensive midfielder, he soon got overshadowed by the plot.

In the Neo Egoist League, he chose to play for Paris X Gen, and ever since, he hasn't appeared in the manga. Thus, there is a huge possibility that fans will get to witness his outstanding ball-keeping sense and analytical ability in the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

3) Yo Hiori

Yo Hiori as seen in the manga (Image via Twitter/@drapsmann_2604)

While Yo Hiori recently did get his own chapter in the manga, featuring his backstory, it is hard to say that he got enough time on the pitch. He is one of the smartest players in the project, and yet he hasn't got any significant achievements to show for it.

During the match against Japan's U-20 team, Yo Hiori played as a right winger and right back. However, in the Neo Egoist League, he is yet to make an appearance for the Bastard Munchen team.

4) Ikki Niko

Ikki Niko as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

When the anime began, Ikki Niko was one of the main players to feature in the first selection. Ever since, he has had his tiny moments here and there, however, he is yet to make a huge impact on the story.

Niko did get picked to play as a centre-back for Blue Lock Eleven and play as a defensive midfielder/centre-back for Ubers in the Neo Egoist League, but he did not get any limelight as far as the story is concerned.

5) Gin Gagamaru

Gin Gagamaru as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While Gin Gagmaru is an excellent striker, having shown his skills during his time in Team Z, ever since Ego named him as the goalkeeper for Blue Lock Eleven, he has taken a supporting role in the story.

According to Jinpachi and Noel Noa, Gagamaru's reaction time, overall flexibility, and physical attributes make him the most optimal person to become the goalkeeper within project's roster, which is why he was later named as Bastard Munchen's goalkeeper as well.

6) Aoshi Tokimitsu

Aoshi Tokimitsu as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Aoshi Tokimitsu was first introduced to Blue Lock as the third-best striker at the start of the second selection. However, soon after, it seemed like the manga did him dirty as neither did he get picked in the starting 11 against Japan's U-20 team, nor did he feature as a substitute.

There is a good chance that the stamina monster will get some limelight in the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. However, there seems to be too much time before the match will feature in the manga.

7) Jyubei Aryu

Aryu Jyubei as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Jyubei Aryu was first introduced in the series as the second-best striker at the start of the second selection. However, he was soon overshadowed by Rin Itoshi, who took charge of his team.

Ever since, he has played as a centre-back for Blue Lock Eleven and Ubers. This has to do with his height and reach, which helps him win any aerial duels against opponents with a good aerial presence. While he may be essential defensively, his time playing on the frontline has drastically decreased.

