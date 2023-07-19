Blue Lock chapter 226: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 226 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 26, at 12:00 midnight JST. The manga is set to resume its serialization as scheduled and will release a chapter next week. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Gagamaru stop Barou's shot, following which Bastard Munchen finally got their chance to attack. Isagi was joined by Yukimiya and Noa in the attack. After Noa got taken down, Isagi and Yukimiya tried to score the goal, however, Yukimiya wasn't on the same wavelength as Isagi and happened to play a wrong pass.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Noa and Snuffy might get ejected from the match in Blue Lock chapter 226

Release date and time, where to read

Noel Noa in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 226 is set to be titled Letter of Resignation!. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, July 25, for the fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter will be made available on Wednesday, July 26, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 226 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 10:00 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 3:00 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, July 25, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, July 25, 11:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 26, 12:30 am

Fans in the United States can now read the Blue Lock manga on their smartphones and tablets, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga app and website. Meanwhile, readers in other countries may have to resort to purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 225

Gagamaru in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 225, titled Raid Battle, saw Gagamaru predict Barou's movements and attack, following which he saved his stealth shot. Upon saving the goal, Gagamaru threw the ball to Isagi, who used the same technique to start Bastard Munchen's counterattack.

Isagi was joined by Noel Noa and Yukimiya in the attack, however, Noa was soon brought down by Aiku. Taking advantage, Isagi and Yukimiya proceeded towards Ubers' goal. However, as Yukimiya and Isagi weren't on the same wavelength, Yukimiya played a wrong pass to Isagi, which cost them the attack. Hence, Isagi looked for a new partner to play with.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 226?

Isagi and Yukimiya in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 226, will most likely see the master strikers' three-minute playing time come to an end. Thus, both Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy might get ejected from the match. If Noa does get ejected in the next chapter, there is a good chance that Hiori Yo will replace him.

The previous chapter showed Hiori completely understand Isagi's line of thought. Thus, he might become the perfect partner for Isagi. If Hiori joins Isagi in the match, there is a good chance that he will get an opportunity to shine in the next few chapters.

