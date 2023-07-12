Blue Lock chapter 225: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 225 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 19, at 12:00 midnight JST. The manga is set to resume its serialization as scheduled and will release a chapter next week. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Isagi instructing Raichi to protractor man-mark Marc Snuffy. With this, he forced the latter to look for other options. When Isagi thought that his strategy was successful, Aiku stole the ball away from him. That's when it was revealed that Snuffy had already planned ahead for Isagi's tactic. Following that, Barou was up against Gagamaru in front of the goal.

Gagamaru might stop Barou's shot in Blue Lock chapter 225

Release date and time, where to read

Gagamaru as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 225, titled Raid Battle, is set to be released on Tuesday, July 18, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 19, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 225 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 10:00 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 3:00 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, July 18, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, July 18, 11:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, July 19, 12:30 am

Raichi and Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Fans in the United States can now read the Blue Lock manga on their smartphones and tablets, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga app and website. Meanwhile, readers in other countries may have to resort to purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 224

Raichi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 224, titled An Easy Job, saw Yoichi Isagi to protractor man-mark Snuffy. This means that he wanted Raichi to only mark a 2-meter semi-circle radius in front of Snuffy. If the ball were to arrive in that area, he could try and steal it. Thus, Raichi went after Snuffy and successfully managed to contain him.

As soon as Snuffy passed the ball to his open teammate, Isagi realized that the ball would go to Don Lorenzo. Hence, he successfully intercepted the pass. However, Ubers had already planned ahead of it as Aiku was tasked with winning the ball for Ubers if Snuffy happened to be man-marked. Aiku then passed the ball to Shoei Barou, pitting him up against a confident Gagamaru.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 225?

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 225, titled Raid Battle, will most likely see Shoei Barou go up against Gagamaru Gin. While Bastard Munchen believed that all hope was lost, Gagamaru was feeling confident that he could stop Barou. Thus, the chapter will first focus on Ubers' attack.

There also lies the possibility that one of the Bastard Munchen players might help Gagamaru to keep their goal safe from their opponents. Considering that Noel Noa is playing as a defender, he could come to his team's rescue.

