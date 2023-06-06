Barou from Blue Lock has too much in common with Kuroko No Basuke's Aomine (And it's very obvious)

Shoei Barou from Blue Lock has a huge fan following. This could be the result of his personality, playing style, or even his voice. However, fans will be surprised to know all of these characteristics were previously also possessed by another sports anime character, Aomine Daiki from Kuroko no Basuke.

Blue Lock, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, follows the story of Yoichi Isagi. He was invited to be part of the Blue Lock Project, an initiative by the JFA to help Japan win the World Cup. Thus, Isagi competes with the other candidates in hopes of defeating all of them to become the world's best striker.

Blue Lock's Barou could be inspired from Kuroko no Basuke's Aomine Daiki

Blue Lock's Shoei Barou is a football player aiming to become the best striker in the world. Meanwhile, Kuroko no Basuke's Aomine Daiki is a basketball player, hoping to find a rival who is strong enough to compete against him.

While fans may not see any similarities between the two characters, the fact of the matter is that both Shoei Barou and Aomine Daiki have the same voice actor Junichi Sawabe.

When one fan pointed it out, fans who loved both characters exclaimed that it made sense why they like both of them.

Upon realizing that the two characters share the same voice actor, it is easy to identify the other similarities between them. Firstly, both Shoei Barou and Aomine Daiki were great players since their childhood. While they initially enjoyed the sport, they slowly became bored of it. Thus, they started to think of the players around them to be weak, causing Barou and Aomine to consider themselves to be superior to everyone else.

This superiority complex led both Barou and Aomine to don their new personalities. While Aomine believed that the only person capable of defeating him in basketball was himself, Barou believed that he was the King, meaning that he was superior to everyone.

However, after making such claims, it would be too contradicting to rely on one's teammates to score goals/points. Hence, both Barou and Aomine developed playstyles that would not have them coordinate with other players. They made sure to play in such a way that would allow them to score a goal/point all on their own, without any teamwork.

This is how Barou became exceptional in mid-range shooting, while Aomine became exceptional in dribbling. These specific playstyles allowed both characters to get past their opponents in their own unique way.

Aomine Daiki and Shoei Barou as seen in Kuroko no Basuke and Blue Lock (Image via Production I.G, 8bit)

Moreover, both characters were later made to realize their mistake by the protagonist of the series. While Aomine was defeated by Kuroko and Taiga, Barou was humiliated by his teammates themselves, Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi during the Second Selection arc.

With so many similarities between the two characters, it seems very evident that Barou might have been inspired by Aomine. While it could be a coincidence, one cannot ignore the fact that they share the same voice actor, which is what brought the characters' similarities into the limelight in the first place.

