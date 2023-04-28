4 Blue Lock players who are Nagi Seishiro's rivals (and 4 who are his allies)

While Seishiro Nagi is a well-liked character in Blue Lock, similar to several other characters, he too desires to win the World Cup one day by becoming the best striker within the Blue Lock project. Thus, his journey has introduced him to both rivals and allies, both of which have shaped him into becoming the player he is today.

While initially Seishiro Nagi only had his allies from Team V, he later made several allies and rivals who he played with and against during further selection levels. Only after interacting with more players was Nagi able to develop as a player. Hence, here, we will take a look at some of Nagi Seishiro's rivals and allies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Yoichi Isagi and 3 other Blue Lock players who are Seishiro Nagi's rivals

1) Rin Itoshi

Rin Itoshi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Given that Seishiro Nagi wants to become the best striker in the world, anyone who stands in his way is his rival. That being said, Rin Itoshi was known to be the best striker in Blue Lock for a long time, making him Nagi's rival.

Seishiro Nagi was also part of Isagi's team that faced Rin Itoshi's team twice in the second selection, during which he actively tried to stop Rin and score goals for himself.

2) Yoichi Isagi

Yoichi Isagi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

For a major portion of Blue Lock, Nagi's sole purpose for playing football was to defeat Yoichi Isagi. After his defeat in the first selection, Nagi became friends and teammates with Isagi to learn more about him.

Nevertheless, Nagi still thinks of Isagi as a rival and has it as one of his goals at the back of his head while he strives to earn 300 million in order to live a carefree life after he becomes a professional footballer.

3) Shoei Barou

Shoei Barou as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

While Shoei Barou considers himself to be the king and villain on the football field, he is wary of players like Isagi and Nagi, who he believes have the skills to outsmart him in football.

This was also observed during the match between Blue Lock Eleven and the Japan U-20 team when Nagi wanted to score the next goal, right after Barou scored the equalizing goal at 3-3.

4) Ryusei Shidou

Ryusei Shidou as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Ryusei Shidou was one of the top 2 players in the Blue Lock project, making him one of Nagi's rivals, given that at the time he was ranked in the sixth position. While they did not share much time together, it is undeniable that Nagi views Ryusei as his rival.

Moreover, the two players were opponents during the match between the Blue Lock Eleven and the Japan U-20 team, pitting them both against each other.

Reo Mikage and 3 other Blue Lock players who are Seishiro Nagi's allies

1) Zantetsu Tsurugi

Zantetsu Tsurugi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Zantetsu Tsurugi and Seishiro Nagi have been allies ever since their time in Team V. Zantetsu was the speedster in the team and helped Nagi and Reo create the goals, alongside scoring goals for himself.

While it has been some time since Zantetsu and Nagi have played together, both of them would be willing to help out each other in any situation where they are pitted in the same team.

2) Hyoma Chigiri

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Hyoma Chigiri and Seishiro Nagi first became acquainted during the second selection after Chigiri was picked by Isagi to join his team. Since then, the two have been on good terms, spending some fun time together.

Their friendly relationship could also be observed while playing football as Chigiri and Nagi have remained teammates all the way to the Neo Egoist League where both of them are part of Manshine City.

3) Kenyu Yukimiya

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Seishiro Nagi and Yukimiya Kenyu first played together during the third selection during which both of them ranked sixth and fifth, respectively. The duo were able to comfortably play with each other as they were willing to cooperate.

They became close enough that Yukimiya asked Nagi to call him Yukki. Later, when the two players were playing against each other in the Neo Egoist League, they showed no enmity against each other when they stopped one another.

4) Reo Mikage

Reo Mikage as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Reo Mikage has been Seishiro Nagi's biggest ally in Blue Lock. The former was the person who first introduced Nagi to football, following which they shared their dream of winning the World Cup together.

While they became rivals for some time, the two got back together after Manshine City's match against Bastard Munchen as they decided on their new short-term goal of earning 300 million.

These were our picks of players who are Seishiro Nagi's allies and rivals. If you believe that we have missed out on any, do comment down below.

Poll : 0 votes