Blue Lock chapter 224: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 224 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 12, at 12:00 midnight JST. The manga will resume its scheduled serialization and release a chapter next week. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Ubers initiate a new tactical design that forced Isagi, Noel, and Kaiser to push themselves to their limits to defend the goal. Following that, Noel gave Isagi a piece of advice, however, that helped him come up with a new winning formula for Bastard Munchen that will see them using Raichi Jingo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Isagi will use Raichi in Blue Lock chapter 224

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi and Raichi Jingo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 224 will be titled An Easy Job. It is set to be released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 224 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, July 11

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, July 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 11

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 11

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, July 11

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, July 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, July 12

Fans in the United States can now read the Blue Lock manga on their smartphones and tablets, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga app and website. Meanwhile, fans in other countries may have to resort to purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 223

Yoichi Isagi and Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 223, titled Are You Willing To Die..., saw Ubers initiate a new tactical design, using the left wing to cross the ball inside the penalty box. While Kaiser, Noa, and Isagi were together able to stop the attack, it took everything to defend the goal.

Thus, Isagi was forced to think of a new winning formula. That's when Noel told Isagi about Snuffy's secret. He had incorporated jiu-jitsu's principles into football, which refined his skills. That said, the master striker had no idea how to beat Snuffy. He asked Isagi to stay patient and defend the goal for three minutes. This advice helped spark an idea in Isagi as he called out to Raichi to use him in his winning formula.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 224?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 224, titled An Easy Job, will most likely see Yoichi Isagi execute his new winning formula with Raichi Jingo. Considering how the previous chapter ended, it does not seem like Isagi will be shown explaining his plan to Raichi. Instead, the chapter might see the duo execute their plan directly.

Meanwhile, two of Marc Snuffy's tactical designs had already been stopped by Bastard Munchen. Hence, Ubers might initiate a much more dangerous tactic with their next attacking opportunity move.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes