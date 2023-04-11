Blue Lock chapter 214: Ubers showcase Master Snuffy's tactics

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 214, fans finally got to learn Ubers Master Marc Snuffy's football ideology. While Blue Lock players have always been driven by their desire to become the best in the world, Snuffy advised them to view the sport from a different perspective.

The previous chapter saw Isagi asking Kunigami for some advice to become ambidextrous like him. However, Kunigami asked him not to do it as it could damage his playstyle. Later, Chigiri and Bachira arrived at the German stratum, following which the four former Team Z teammates played a 2-on-2 match.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 214: Ubers' disciplined playstyle dominates the field

lui @aikuaide oliver aiku looking 38 years old at 19 is literally my type oliver aiku looking 38 years old at 19 is literally my type https://t.co/sYzwPdMkhW

Blue Lock chapter 214, titled Work, opened with Aiku being impressed by Isagi's left-footed direct shot. However, he, too, was aware that Isagi shouldn't be able to change so quickly.

That's when Lorenzo, impressed by Isagi, praised him, saying how he should be worth more than 50 million. That made him and Kaiser double aces in the team. While Isagi didn't mind that, he hoped that Lorenzo would not target him. However, Lorenzo stated how he was aware that Isagi's left-footed shoot was a fluke.

Isagi and Lorenzo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 214 (Image via Kodansha)

Lorenzo rallied his Ubers teammates as they began their "work." They resumed the match as they focused on retaining possession while slowly moving forward. Using his meta vision, Isagi came to realize that Barou's movements were key to the attack.

Blue Lock chapter 214 then showed a flashback to the Blue Lock candidates and U-20 Japan team players' first day in the Italian Stratum. There, Master Striker Marc Snuffy tried to get along with the new additions. He asked them what they thought of football, to which they all had passionate answers.

Marc Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock chapter 214 (Image via Kodansha)

However, Snuffy believes that players must view football as a job. As, if an unfortunate day were to come, they would feel lost if they stopped playing. Thus, Snuffy asked his players to view Ubers as a corporation, himself as their company president, matches as business deals, and winning a match as their job.

Snuffy had already analyzed each of their playstyles, using which he created several tactics that the players were to remember. If players followed them, they were bound to win. However, if there was a scenario that wasn't predicted earlier, it would be Snuffy's fault. The players were excited by the new developments.

Isagi and Niko as seen in Blue Lock chapter 214 (Image via Kodansha)

Back in real-time, Barou changed his footwork rhythm due to which Isagi was instantly able to identify Ubers' attack and stop it. However, at that very moment, three Ubers players pressured him. Isagi, unable to analyze the situation quickly, lost the ball to Niko.

Isagi was shocked to see Ubers' coordination, which was far greater than that of Bastard Munchen, where the entire team was split into fragments

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 214

Niko and Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 214 saw Ubers initiate Marc Snuffy's tactics. While they seemed boring at the start, they were very effective as they helped the attackers preserve their stamina and use it during an optimal situation. While Isagi is able to read their passes, it is useless considering that the entire Ubers team works as a unit.

Poll : 0 votes