Blue Lock chapter 223: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 223 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 5, at 12:00 midnight JST. The manga has finally returned from the break and will be resuming its scheduled serialization. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Ubers playing with a new formation that saw Lorenzo and Niko join the midfield, which helped the former create quick attacks. Thus, the Bastard Munchen players were pushed to the ropes as they struggled to even protect their goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Snuffy might challenge Isagi in Blue Lock chapter 223

Release date and time, where to read

Marc Snuffy as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 223, titled Are You Willing To Die..., will be released on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 223 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, July 4

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, July 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 4

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 4

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, July 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, July 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, July 5

Noa and Snuffy as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Fans in the United States can now read the Blue Lock manga on their smartphones and tablets, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga app and website. Meanwhile, fans in other countries may have to resort to purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally.

Recap Blue of Blue Lock chapter 222

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 222, titled Design, saw Noa and Snuffy join the match. Upon entering the field, Snuffy changed Ubers' tactics and had Lorenzo and Niko join the midfield. This helped Ubers to attack swiftly. While Isagi did detect a weak spot, Snuffy instantly covered and retained the ball even when Noa came to steal it from him.

Finally, when Ubers reached Bastard Munchen's penalty box, Snuffy passed the ball to Barou, who instantly shot at the goal. However, Isagi and Kaiser together managed to block the shot. Following that, the ball dropped at Snuffy's feet.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 223?

Isagi and Kaiser blocking Barou's shot in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 223, titled Are You Willing To Die..., will most likely see Snuffy change Ubers' tactics for their next attack. Considering the chapter's titled, it can be assumed that Marc Snuffy is set to challenge one of the Bastard Munchen's players, which might most likely be Yoichi Isagi.

Snuffy previously told Shoei Barou about his friend and how he passed away due to his poor choices. Thus, considering that Isagi, similar to Snuffy's late friend, also considers football to be part of his life, Snuffy might challenge his beliefs. This could push Isagi to a corner as Ubers might equalize the score in the next chapter.

