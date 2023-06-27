Blue Lock chapter 222: Snuffy's tactical designs push Bastard Munchen into a corner

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 222, fans witnessed Marc Snuffy showcase his genius by having his team play out his various tactical designs. This left the Bastard Munchen players, despite having help from Noel Noa, on the ropes as they struggled to even keep the scores the same.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser embarrassed by his goal. However, as per his challenge with Isagi, Kaiser needed to score more goals than the former. Later, the master strikers joined the match as both teams reported injuries. At the same time, Hiori Yo was fired up by seeing Isagi play.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 222: Ubers' new formation sees Niko and Lorenzo join the attack

Hiori Yo in Blue Lock chapter 222 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 222, titled Design, opened with Isagi looking to score the last goal of the match to defeat Kaiser. Meanwhile, Hiori Yo, who was on the bench, hoped for a chance to become part of the match.

Upon entering the field, both master strikers changed their tactics. Noel Noa replaced Kurona Ranze and became a right back, right behind Isagi. Meanwhile, Marc Snuffy asked his players to play in their "Berserker formation." This tactic saw Snuffy play as the defensive midfielder, while Ikki Niko and Don Lorenzo were pushed to attack and center midfielders, respectively.

Ubers using the Berserker Formation in Blue Lock chapter 222 (Image via Kodansha)

With Niko and Lorenzo joining the midfield, Isagi could notice a noticeable increase in pace in the Ubers' attack. While everyone was dazed by Ubers' playstyle, Isagi looked for an opening to intercept the ball. As he got to such a position, Snuffy managed to keep the ball with his team.

Isagi was shocked to learn that Marc Snuffy managed to overpower his meta vision. Just as he lost hope of stealing the ball from Ubers, Noel Noa came to Isagi's aid. However, Snuffy was a genius at retaining the ball and managed to pass it to his teammates.

Noa and Snuffy in Blue Lock chapter 222 (Image via Kodansha)

After a couple of passes, when the ball came back to Snuffy, everyone was focused on him. Using this opportunity, the master striker passed the ball to Shoei Barou. Barou shot the ball with his first touch, however, Isagi and Kaiser managed to block the shot together.

While they did manage to stop Ubers' attack, it was quite obvious that none of the Bastard Munchen players were controlling the pace of the match. In reality, it was only Marc Snuffy who had control over the field, as he overwhelmed Bastard Munchen with his large number of varying tactical plans.

Snuffy in Blue Lock chapter 222 (Image via Kodansha)

To make matters worse, the ball that rebounded off of Isagi and Kaiser, landed at Snuffy's feet. Upon receiving the ball, the Ubers master striker decided on the next tactic he wanted his team to play with.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 222

Blue Lock chapter 222 saw Ubers dominating the match against the Bastard Munchen. With the number of tactics Snuffy has up his sleeve, it seems like Isagi and his team are set to have a tough time until Snuffy remains on the field. Thus, they may be forced to defend for three minutes until the master striker needs to leave the match. Only after that might Bastard Munchen be able to make an impact.

