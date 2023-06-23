Blue Lock chapter 222 spoilers and raw scans: Snuffy-influenced Ubers brings Bastard Munchen on the ropes

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 222 out, fans of the series witnessed both Ubers and Bastard Munchen play alongside their master strikers Marc Snuffy and Noel Noa. While fans believed that the two teams would be evenly matched, Snuffy's presence pushed Ubers to new heights.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser being ashamed of his goal. However, he needed to defeat Isagi by scoring more goals than him. Thus, he looked forward to scoring the final goal of the match. Soon after, the master strikers got subbed in after a few injured players got reported in both teams.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 222 spoilers: Marc Snuffy's tactics push Ubers to new heights

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 222, titled Design, the manga is set to resume with the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers. Hiori Yo was still on the bench hoping to join the match soon. As for Isagi and Kaiser, both were hoping to score the next goal.

Meanwhile, both teammates changed their formations and tactics to fit in the newly subbed-in players. The new tactics saw Noel Noa play as a right-back for Bastard Munchen behind Yoichi Isagi. As for Ubers, Marc Snuffy joined the attack right behind Shoei Barou. Meanwhile, Don Lorenzo and Ikki Niko joined the attack in a berserker formation.

Rayuga @Rayuga101X



Next post on Blue Lock CH222 Spoilers (2): Snuffy shocks Isagi by taking over ball before him!Next post on @RayugaX101 Blue Lock CH222 Spoilers (2): Snuffy shocks Isagi by taking over ball before him!Next post on @RayugaX101 https://t.co/mROYzgJ7Er

Blue Lock chapter 222 saw the match resume with Ubers' kick-off. They quickly got past Bastard Munchen's frontline using their swift and tactical passes. Isagi wanted to instantly stop the opposition's attack and used his meta vision to spot a weak area. Just as he was about to intercept a pass, Marc Snuffy got to the ball before him.

Marc Snuffy was unaffected by Isagi's meta vision as he managed to transcend it easily. That's when Noel Noa arrived to help Isagi and sandwich Snuffy to force the ball out of his possession. However, Snuffy managed to pass the ball to his teammate.

After a few passes between Ubers, the ball again went back to Snuffy. Gagamaru Gin instantly realized that everyone had prioritized Snuffy. Hence, no one had an eye on Barou. Snuffy immediately performed a defense-slicing pass to Shoei Barou, who was in front of the goal. Barou immediately shot the ball towards the goal, however, Isagi and Kaiser, together managed to block the shot by deflecting it off their feet.

While everyone was stunned by the shot block, the ball rebounded back to Snuffy, who looked ready to score his goal.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 222 spoiler

Blue Lock chapter 222 spoilers saw Marc Snuffy dominating the field using his various tactical designs. While his tactic using Barou was put to a stop, he is bound to have more methods to score a goal up his sleeve. Hence, the fact that the ball dropped to Snuffy was very dangerous for Bastard Munchen. Considering that all the players were dazed by Barou's previous shot, there is a good chance that Snuffy might score the equalizing goal for Ubers.

That said, Bastard Munchen only need to defend their goal for the next three minutes. Following that, the master strikers will need to get substituted out of the match.

Poll : 0 votes