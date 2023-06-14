Blue Lock chapter 222: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 222 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 12:00 midnight JST. While the manga only recently returned from a break, it will be taking another next week. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Kaiser being ashamed of having scored a goal by relying on Isagi's build-up play. Hence, he looked forward to scoring the final goal of the match. With the last build-up play leading to few injuries, master strikers Marc Snuffy and Noel Noa decided to get subbed in. At the same time, Hiori Yo got fired up and wanted to play in the match.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ubers might dominate the match in Blue Lock chapter 222

Release date and time, where to read

Marc Snuffy as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 222 will be titled Design. To note, the manga will be on a break next week, thus, the upcoming chapter will be released on Tuesday, June 27, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 28, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 222 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, June 27

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, June 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 27

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, June 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, June 28

Fans in the United States may now read manga on their smartphones and tablets, thanks to Kodansha's K Manga app and website. Meanwhile, fans in other countries may have to resort to purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 221

Kaiser in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 221, titled Take Me, saw Ness praising Kaiser for his goal. However, Kaiser was ashamed of it as he had to rely on Isagi's build-up play for his goal. That said, he was competing with Isagi for scoring the most goals, hence he needed to score the winning goal of the match.

Soon after, a few injuries on the field led the master strikers to substitute themselves into the match. The intensity of the match instantly increased as Hiroi Yo looked on from the bench, hoping to play.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 222?

Snuffy vs Noa in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 222, titled Design, will most likely see the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers take a new turn. With both master strikers on the field, the players will be introduced to new elements that they will need to quickly understand.

Thus, considering that Snuffy is so close to his team's tactics, there is a good chance that Ubers will dominate the match in the next chapter, possibly ending up equalizing the score in one of the upcoming chapters.

Poll : 0 votes