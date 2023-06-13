Blue Lock chapter 221: Bastard Munchen vs Ubers takes a drastic turn as Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy get subbed in

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 221, fans got to see the showdown between Isagi and Kaiser reach its final stages in the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers. With both players having scored one goal apiece, both of them are aiming at scoring the match's final goal.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser intercepting Isagi's pass to Yukimiya. Following that, he evaded Sendou and Aryu to score a miraculous bicycle nutmeg goal by using Kaiser Impact. That goal silenced the field as everyone was too stunned upon witnessing Kaiser's genius.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 221: Hiori Yo's ego gets fired up

Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 221 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 221, titled Take Me, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Kaiser managed to get Bastard Munchen back in the lead by his Super Impact Kaiser Bicycle Kick. Upon seeing that, his teammates and opponents were left impressed as Alexis Ness ran to him.

He praised Kaiser's goal and explained the same in detail in a frenzy. However, Kaiser asked him to shut up as he was ashamed of it. Despite his final strike for the goal looking spectacular, he was embarrassed that he had to rely on Yoichi Isagi's build-up play for his goal. However, considering that he was competing with Isagi for scoring the most goals in the match, he had to rely on such tactics.

Isagi and Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 221 (Image via Kodansha)

Now that both players had scored one goal each, the one to secure the final goal would be the winner between the two meta vision users. As for Isagi, he himself was impressed by Kaiser's genius display. However, he realized that he was slowly getting inside Kaiser's head. Considering that Kaiser has had to rely on him time and again meant that he was evolving.

However, just when the game was about to resume, three injured players needed substitution. Ubers goalkeeper Cannali hurt his ribs, while Sendou and Kurona suffered leg cramps. Seeing this, both master strikers - Marc Snuffy and Noel Noa decided to get subbed in.

Snuffy and Noa enter the match (Image via Kodansha)

While Cannali got substituted with Fukaku Gen, Shuto Sendou got substituted by Marc Snuffy. As for Bastard Munchen, Kurona Ranze got substituted with Noel Noa. Snuffy believed that Noel's tactics were not beautiful. Hence, he wanted to destroy his team. As for Noel, he wanted to stop Snuffy from impacting the game too much.

With both master strikers having entered the field due to injuries, the game's dynamic had completely changed. Hence, Isagi believed that the first one to adapt to the changes would capture the future.

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 221 (Image via Kodansha)

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 221 focused on Hiori Yo, who is yet to make his first appearance for Bastard Munchen. However, after witnessing the high-level play in front of him, his ego was fired up, and he wanted to join Isagi in the fun.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 221

Blue Lock chapter 221 saw Noa and Snuffy enter the match as their presence completely changed the intensity on the field.

Meanwhile, Hiori Yo, who was on the bench, finally got all fired up. His ego was at an all-time peak, as he hoped to play in the match. Considering that Noel Noa would need to leave the match after three minutes, Hiori will be hoping that he gets to enter the field.

Poll : 0 votes