Blue Lock chapter 221: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 221 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 14, at 12:00 midnight JST. While the manga is a weekly series, it will be on a break next week, thus the upcoming chapter will be released in the following week. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Isagi passing the ball to Yukimiya after his path to the goalpost was blocked by Aiku. As Yukimiya was set to receive the pass, Lorenzo arrived to steal it. That's when Kaiser intercepted the pass and got past the Ubers defenders and scored an outrageous nutmeg bicycle kick goal.

Blue Lock chapter 221: Noel Noa could change his tactics

Release date and time for various zones, where to read

Blue Lock chapter 221, titled Take Me, will be released on Tuesday, June 13, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 14, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 221 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, June 13

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, June 13

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 13

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 13

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, June 13

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, June 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, June 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, June 14

While Blue Lock manga is available to read on several unofficial websites, the only legal way for fans to read is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, Apple iBooks, Amazon, and Reader Store, among others.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 220

Blue Lock chapter 220, titled Seesaw Game, saw Isagi passing the ball to Yukimiya in the final third as all other paths for him were blocked. That's when Don Lorenzo blocked Yukimiya in hopes of stealing the ball for a counterattack. Jumping at the opportunity, Michael Kaiser intercepted Isagi's pass and was about to score his goal.

That's when Sendo and Aryu came to stop him. However, Kaiser managed to evade both of them. He then used Kaiser Impact to aim the ball between Aiku's legs, following which he scored an outrageous bicycle goal.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 221?

Blue Lock chapter 221, titled Take Me, will most likely see Master Striker Noel Noa come up with a new tactic after his team Bastard Munchen took the lead against Ubers. Thus, there is a possibility that he might substitute one of the fatigued players.

Hence, a new player could get the opportunity to have their first match appearance. Considering that only Igaguri, Hiori, and Kiyora are yet to play their first match, there is a good chance that Hiori Yo may get to play in the match against Ubers.

