Blue Lock chapter 220: Kaiser's meta vision outclasses everyone as he showcases his dominance

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 220, fans finally witnessed Kaiser in action. Up until now, he wasn't able to impact the match in any way due to Lorenzo's man-marking. However, Isagi's pass to Yukimiya helped Kaiser peel away from Lorenzo and finally showcase his talents.

The previous chapter saw Kunigami charge towards the goal. Both Isagi and Niko wanted to steal the ball from him, however, the former succeeded as Niko's shallow meta vision failed to predict Raichi's movements. Isagi then reached the goal with Kurona, but Aiku blocked his path.

Blue Lock chapter 220: Kaiser's spectacular goal impacts everyone

Blue Lock chapter 220, titled Seesaw Game, picked up from the previous chapter. Isagi's goal opportunity vanished as Oliver Aiku outread him using his newly attained meta vision. That's when Yukimiya filled Kunigami's vacated space on the right and came to Isagi's help. With no other rational option left, Isagi passed the ball to Yukimiya.

Just as the latter was about to receive the pass, Don Lorenzo blocked the passing line ready to steal the final ball. That's when Michael Kaiser arrived and intercepted the pass. He peeled away from Lorenzo when he got distracted by Isagi's pass. This shocked Isagi as he did not expect Kaiser to outread his entire thought process.

Kaiser was about to shoot when Sendo Shuto tracked back all the way from the frontline to press in on him. However, Kaiser easily managed to avoid the tackle by jumping over it. This gave Aiku some time to cut off his shooting angle. Meanwhile, Aryu Jyubei arrived to stop him by pressing on him.

The tackle made it look like Kaiser would fall on his back. Seeing this, Ness made a foul call for a penalty. However, Kaiser was unbothered by the tackle as he aimed for the space between Aiku's legs using Kaiser Impact. Following that, he scored an amazing nutmeg goal using a bicycle kick. This helped Bastard Munchen take the lead against Ubers.

However, both Kaiser's teammates and opponents were shocked by his goal. The fact that he scored a nutmeg goal using a bicycle kick when everyone in the match was levelling up was quite outrageous. Even Isagi was moved by Kaiser's goal as he acknowledged him as the match's ultimate game-changer and genius.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 220

Blue Lock chapter 220 saw Michael Kaiser out-reading everyone on the pitch to score his long-awaited goal. Up until that point, he could not play because of Don Lorenzo. However, Yoichi Isagi's play helped him finally get away from him. Thus it is clear that Kaiser can understand how Isagi's meta vision works. Hence, the upcoming chapters could focus on Isagi trying to surpass Kaiser.

However, there also remains the possibility that the manga could focus on some other players of Bastard Munchen, allowing them to contribute to the possible winning goal. Some prominent candidates for the role could be Raichi Jingo and Hiori Yo.

