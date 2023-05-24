Blue Lock chapter 220: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 220 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 31, at 12:00 midnight JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally to do so.

The previous chapter saw Kunigami charging with the ball as both Isagi and Niko planned to steal the ball away from him at the same spot. That's when Raichi's block allowed Isagi to win the ball and head towards the goal. While he was able to get past the last line of defenders with Kurona, he was stopped by Aiku, who had activated meta vision.

Yukimiya might make the score 2-1 in Blue Lock chapter 220

Release date and time, where to read

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 220, titled Seesaw Game, will be released on Tuesday, May 30, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 31, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 220 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 30

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 30

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 30

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, Amazon, and Reader Store, among others.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 219

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 219, titled Dynamism, saw both Isagi and Niko attempt to steal the ball from Kunigami when Raichi blocked Niko, allowing Isagi to steal the ball. Isagi could see how Niko's handle at meta vision was still second-rate, given that he did not see Raichi charging at him.

Moreover, just as Isagi managed to get past two Ubers defenders with Kurona, Oliver Aiku blocked him using his newly-attained meta vision. In addition, Aiku knew that Isagi's lefty direct shoot was a bluff and that his left foot wasn't as strong as his right. When Isagi's path to his goal seemed blocked, Yukimiya came to his help.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 220?

Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 220, titled Seesaw Game, will most likely see Yukimiya Kenyu score his second goal in the Neo Egoist League after he came to help Isagi when he was blocked by Oliver Aiku. However, it is not yet guaranteed that Yukimiya will score the goal as Michael Kaiser has been missing for some time and could intercept Isagi's pass to Yukimiya and score the goal.

Otherwise, there also remains the possibility that either Don Lorenzo or Ikki Niko will stop the pass to Yukimiya and begin the Ubers' counterattack. This back-and-forth counterattack might be what the chapter's title is referring to.

