Blue Lock chapter 219: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 219 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 24, at 12:00 midnight JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Isagi learning that it was the first time Niko had used meta-vision. Thus, he was cautious of more meta-vision users. With Kaiser not being able to do anything because of Lorenzo, he decided to step up. Meanwhile, Kunigami decided to take action as he stole the ball away from Ness.

Kunigami might make an attempt at a goal in Blue Lock chapter 219

Release date and time, where to read

Kunigami stealing the ball from Ness in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 219, titled Dynamism, will be released on Tuesday, May 23, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 24, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 219 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 23

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 23

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 23

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 23

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 23

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 24

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, Amazon, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 219?

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Reddit/u/GokuKon_)

Blue Lock chapter 219, titled Dynamism, will most likely feature Kunigami executing his attack after he stole the ball from Ness. Considering that every player was trying to be one step ahead in the match, everyone is on the edge and hoping to make a difference when Kunigami interrupted the entire game's flow.

That being said, Ikki Niko might be able to stop him by using his new meta-vision. Unless and until Kunigami has a new ability or is willing to work with Isagi, it seems like this attempt will die away as soon as Niko gets close to him.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 218

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 218, titled Game Changer, saw Isagi learning that it was the first time Ikki Niko had used meta-vision. However, this meant that more meta-vision users could appear in the match. Hence, Isagi was cautious about them.

As the match was set to resume, Kaiser decided to step up to defeat Lorenzo and instructed Ness to play as they practiced. However, when the match resumed and Ness had the ball, Kunigami stole it away from him.

