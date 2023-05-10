Blue Lock chapter 218: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 218 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 17, at 12:00 midnight JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Barou celebrating his goal, soon after which Isagi analyzed his Predator Eye. When the match resumed, Kaiser and Ness were stopped by Lorenzo and Aryu. While Isagi was able to steal the ball back from them, Niko kicked the ball out of bounds by using his own meta-vision.

Isagi might learn more about Niko's meta-vision in Blue Lock chapter 218

Release date and time in various zones, where to read

Blue Lock chapter 218, titled Game Changer, will be released on Tuesday, May 16, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 17, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 218 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 17

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 218?

Blue Lock chapter 218, titled Game Changer, will most likely see Isagi learn much more about Niko's meta-vision. While it seems improbable that Ikki Niko will reveal everything about his weapon to an opponent, there is a good chance that there will be some sort of monologue or flashback that could help fans learn about the same.

Nevertheless, with Niko's new meta-vision set to focus on defense and Barou's predator eye set to focus on the attack, the two could change the game completely. Hence, Noel Noa could be forced to make some changes to the squad or tactics.

A recap of Blue Lock chapter 217

Blue Lock chapter 217, titled Predator Eye, saw Isagi analyze Ubers and Barou as he realized that Barou's goal was the result of Ubers' tactics. In addition to that, Barou has managed to develop his eyes to look for the right time for shooting.

While Kaiser believed that the best way for him to score a goal was to get past Lorenzo, however, Aryu stopped his and Ness's attack. That's when Isagi intercepted the ball, only to be kicked out by Niko, who revealed that he had similar eyes to that of Isagi's.

