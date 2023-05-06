Blue Lock chapter 217 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi analyzes Barou, Niko surprises Isagi with his special eyes

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 217 out, fans got to witness Isagi analyze Barou's play and think of a way to counter Ubers. Following that, he was successful in stopping their counterattack, but that's when his progression was stopped.

The previous chapter showed fans a flashback of how Barou came to terms with working with Marc Snuffy. The master striker was seen advising Barou to have a predator's eye for a goal and only shoot when the time is right, following which his stealthy goal was shown again.

Blue Lock chapter 217 spoilers see Isagi learn about Barou's predator eye

The spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 217, titled Predator Eye, saw people being shocked at how Bastard Munchen goalkeeper Gagamaru wasn't able to move in time to stop Barou's shot. The latter was still celebrating his goal as he challenged Isagi. Following that, Isagi tried to analyze Barou and Ubers' playstyle.

Ubers had managed to steal the ball from Isagi and instantly began their counterattack, scoring a wonderful goal. The entire team was interlocked with each other, which is something impossible with inadequate training.

However, that wasn't all as Shoei Barou's shot had managed to go past Gagamaru without letting him move an inch. Isagi came to the conclusion that Barou had developed "Predator Eye," through which he was able to keep the goalkeeper in his sight and shoot only when he could see an opening.

Before the match was about to resume, Kaiser asked Ness to attract Lorenzo to himself, which in itself would be a huge help to him. As for Isagi, he was yet to come up with a plan, however, he reminded Kurona and Yukimiya about how Noa said that the key to victory against Ubers was individual duels.

Blue Lock chapter 217 spoilers then saw Bastard Munchen resume the match as Ness and Kaiser moved to stop Lorenzo. They went up against him in a 2-on-1 and managed to get past Lorenzo using a one-two lofted pass. Just as Kaiser was about to receive the ball, Aryu blocked the pass and headed it back up-field. Although the ball headed towards Ness, he was blocked by Lorenzo.

When everyone started worrying about Ubers' counterattack, Isagi intercepted the ball using his meta-vision as he had seemingly cracked the code to stop Ubers. Just then, Ikki Niko appeared out of nowhere and kicked the ball out of Isagi's possession.

While Isagi was trying to understand the new situation, Niko claimed how he had similar eyes to that of Isagi's, hinting that he also had meta-vision.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 217 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 217 spoilers saw Ikki Niko reveal his special eyes to Yoichi Isagi as he claimed how the two were similar. Considering how Isagi had started to change after he first met Niko during the first selection, it seems poetic that Niko also acquired meta-vision.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the two are identical in strength or have differences. To learn more, fans will have to wait till the next chapter gets released.

