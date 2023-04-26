Blue Lock chapter 217: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 217 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 3, at 12:00 midnight JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Barou rejecting Snuffy's offer, following which Lorenzo tried to convince him. The New Gen World XI defender revealed his past, only after which Barou agreed to work with Snuffy to become the king of the footballing world. That's when the manga revealed the backstory behind Barou's goal.

Barou will get the Ubers to support him in Blue Lock chapter 217

Release date and time in various zones, where to read

Blue Lock chapter 217, Predator Eye, will be released on Tuesday, May 2, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 3, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 217 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 2

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 2

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 2

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 3

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 217?

Blue Lock chapter 217, titled Predator Eye, will most likely see Shoei Barou make use of his Uber as he tries to another goal. Given that Snuffy wanted the entire team to play as per Barou, it is the first time since the second selection that Barou's teammates have totally complied with him.

The episode might also reveal how Snuffy got Barou to train his predator eye as the striker has to look out for the best opportunities to score and not shoot when he feels the most comfortable. Elsewhere, the chapter might also show Isagi's perspective on Barou's stealthy goal.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 216

Blue Lock chapter 216, titled Stealth Kill, saw Snuffy offering to make Barou his successor, however, Barou rejected the offer and went on to relax. That's when Lorenzo interrupted his session, trying to convince Barou to accept Snuffy's ideology.

Lorenzo revealed how Snuffy found him as a beggar and decided to give him money and golden teeth, following which he became a footballer and earned himself a living. What Lorenzo wanted to convey was how Snuffy was unwilling to give up on someone unfortunate.

Following that, Barou accepted Snuffy's deal, hoping to become the king of the footballing world. That's when the chapter revealed how Barou scored his stealthy goal against Gagamaru.

