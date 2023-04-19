Blue Lock chapter 216: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 216 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 26, at 12:00 midnight JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Ubers scoring their equalizing goal as they used Snuffy's philosophy to get the ball past Gagamaru. The chapter also featured a flashback of Snuffy as he convinced Barou to test out his philosophy by revealing his past and how he lost his best friend due to football.

Blue Lock chapter 216 may reveal Ubers' tactics

Release date and time in various zones, where to read

Blue Lock chapter 216, Stealth Kill, will be released on Tuesday, April 25, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 26, at 12:00 midnight JST.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 216 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, April 25

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 25

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, April 26

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 216?

Blue Lock chapter 216, Stealth Kill, will most likely show fans how the Ubers executed their attack and what helped them score the equalizing goal. While Ubers did have a short counterattack, the players did not immediately try and score the goal but passed it around until they matched a certain requirement.

Elsewhere, Isagi will most likely try and analyze the goal as he will hope to decide on a counter against it and try and execute the same in the upcoming chapters. As for Ness, he could take the opportunity to mock Isagi for losing the ball to their opponents.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 215

Blue Lock chapter 215, titled Successor, saw Ubers resuming their short counterattack as they passed the ball between themselves. While Gagamaru had his eye on Barou, he was shocked to see that he even passed the ball. Nevertheless, Barou did score the goal by concealing himself behind his teammates.

The chapter also featured a flashback from Italian Stratum as Barou refused the idea of playing by Snuffy's ideology. Regardless, the master striker was seemingly able to convince Barou by revealing his tragic past and how he lost his best friend after they lost themselves to football.

