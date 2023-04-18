Blue Lock chapter 215: Snuffy aims to make Barou his successor at Ubers

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 215, fans of the series were able to witness Barou's reaction upon learning about Master Striker Marc Snuffy's football ideology. Fans know that Barou is too proud to play based on someone else's commands. There had to be some back and forth between them as a result.

The previous chapter saw the match between the Ubers and Bastard Munchen resume as the chapter revealed Marc Snuffy's football ideology and how he wanted the players to think of football as a job and play as they are told to. Following that, Ubers played in unison and began their short counterattack after they lost and retrieved the ball from Isagi.

Blue Lock chapter 215: Marc Snuffy reveals his past

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 215, titled Successor, opened with Ubers' short counterattack as Niko, Shido, and Barou had reached Bastard Munchen's penalty box. While Gagamaru kept a close eye on Barou, he was shocked to see the "king" pass the ball to his teammates. As the Ubers kept passing between them, the area became too crowded, causing Gagamaru's vision to get blocked. That's when Barou scored the goal with a mid-range shot from behind Shido.

The focus of Blue Lock chapter 215 then shifted to a flashback of the first time the U-20 and Blue Lock players went to Ubers. While others were willing to test Snuffy's ideology, Barou considered it to be a weak, irresolute philosophy as he walked away from the room and headed to the training ground while calling Snuffy's ideology a weak-willed brand of football.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 215 (Image via Kodansha)

A little while later, when Barou was practicing his mid-range shots, Snuffy arrived to make a request. He acknowledged Barou's physical specs and data and how he was most suited to being a striker. Thus, he asked Barou if he could test out his philosophy. Barou refused to think of football as a job as it was his way of becoming the king. Thus, if Snuffy wanted to utilize him, Barou declared that the master striker would have to adjust to his philosophy.

Snuffy instantly stole the ball from Barou and dribbled past him to get him to try and steal it back. The former stated that he was first and foremost a person before becoming a footballer, and he credits his abilities to his parents. If Barou is unable to acknowledge this, he will remain an amateur. This provoked Barou, making him want to become the world's most ungrateful number 1 striker.

Shoei Barou and Marc Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock chapter 215 (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Snuffy revealed his past and how he and his best friend were similar in nature. They won everything together and took full advantage of their wealth. However, as time passed, they messed up and skipped training, causing their skills to diminish, suffered from injuries, lost their place in the starting lineup, and got caught up in several scandals.

Unable to love himself after no longer being viewed as a genius, Snuffy's best friend died by suicide. Snuffy wanted Barou to value his life so that he does not get overwhelmed due to his emotions. Thus, he asked the latter if he wanted to become his successor in Ubers.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 215

Marc Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock chapter 215 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 215 saw Marc Snuffy reveal his tragic backstory, which is what must have led to Barou accepting his philosophy, however, his response is yet to be shown. Thus, the upcoming chapter may reveal Barou's new perception and how he scored the stealthy goal in the match against Bastard Munchen.

