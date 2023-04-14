Blue Lock chapter 215 spoilers and raw scans: Snuffy aims to make Barou the best striker

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 215 out, fans of the manga finally got to learn how Barou improved as a striker in Ubers. While he was always capable of scoring in a team centered on him, Ubers Master Striker Marc Snuffy's guidance helped him skyrocket to a valuation of 100 million.

The previous chapter revealed the first interaction between Snuffy and his new players, i.e., Blue Lock and U-20 players. Snuffy revealed his football ideology and asked his new team members to adapt to the same. The match reflected this ideology as Ubers played like a single organism.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 215 spoilers reveal Snuffy's past and the origin of his ideology

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 215, the manga will see Ubers resume their attack in their match against Bastard Munchen. They managed to retrieve the ball from Isagi and rushed towards the goal as a team. Niko passed the ball to Sendo, who himself lobbed the ball over to Barou.

While Gagamaru was trying to analyze how Ubers would execute their attack, he got confused after seeing both Niko and Sendo running in opposite directions. Meanwhile, Gagamaru's view of Barou, who had the ball, was blocked due to his defenders. Using this opportunity, Barou scored his goal from a really small space available between the players.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 215 then showed a flashback from the Italian Stratum as Barou decided to train all alone. As usual, Barou was training his mid-range shoots when master striker Marc Snuffy arrived in the room and praised Barou. Snuffy seems sure that Barou will reject his tactics, which is why he seemingly arrives to speak to Barou.

However, as usual, Barou refused to play as per how someone else wanted him to play. He believed himself to be the best, thus he thought that he did not need Snuffy's tactics and could win his team the matches regardless, due to his skills.

Snuffy then, in hopes of teaching Barou a lesson, dribbled past him, asking him to steal the ball away from him. However, even after repeated attempts, Barou failed as the master explained how his talents would go to waste if he was always so reckless.

Snuffy then started to reveal his past and how he too was really ambitious like the Blue Lock players. He had a best friend with whom he won trophies, spent money lavishly, and experienced all the joys in life. Unfortunately, his friend messed up, as he seemingly got caught up in a scandal and had repeated injuries, which altogether led him to underperform. Snuffy added that his friend died by suicide in an attempt to escape the shame.

Snuffy was aware that Barou was talented, but all of his efforts would be for naught if he made poor decisions on the field. Thus, he asked Barou to work with him as he hoped to make him the best striker in the world.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 215 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 215 spoilers revealed how Barou finally agreed to work with Snuffy. Fans were aware that Barou was too proud of himself to follow Snuffy's tactics without good reason. Thus, this chapter helped fans learn what happened behind the scenes.

Poll : 0 votes