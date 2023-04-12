Blue Lock chapter 215: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 215 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter revealed Ubers' strategy as Marc Snuffy was seen revealing his ideology through a flashback. He had already planned out several strategies and tactics that the players needed to adapt to their plays. Upon following Snuffy's tactics, Ubers' team was able to act like a single organism, as opposed to Bastard Munchen's fragmented team.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ubers begin their counterattack against Bastard Munchen in Blue Lock chapter 215

Release date and time, where to watch

Marc Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock chapter 214 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 215, titled Successor, will be released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 215 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, April 18

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, April 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, April 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, April 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, April 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, April 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, April 19

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 215?

Niko and Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 214 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 215, titled Successor, will most likely see Ubers resume their counterattack as the team collectively stole the ball back from Isagi. Compared to the Bastard Munchen's fragmented team, the entire Ubers team worked together during their attack and defense, which gave them an edge over their opponents.

With Isagi and the Bastard Munchen having lost the ball in a vulnerable spot, they will have to quickly come up with some way to stop Ubers. Here, Raichi might play a key role as he is yet to show his skills as a defensive midfielder for his team. Thus, the spotlight could shift to him.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 214

Blue Lock chapter 214, titled Work!, saw Aiku and Lorenzo being impressed with Isagi's lefty shot. However, both of them had the idea that it was just a fluke. Moments later, as the match resumed, the Ubers were slowly building up their attack as the chapter then transitioned to the flashback of when the Blue Lock and U-20 players first arrived in Italy's stratum.

There, master striker Marc Snuffy revealed his footballing ideology. He believes that a football club is a company and its players are its employees. Players will be given specific tactics that are bound to help them win. If they fail, the blame falls back on Snuffy. This new ideology left the players excited.

Back in real-time, the chapter showed Isagi stealing the ball from Ubers, only to lose it again to them moments later. The moment showcased how Ubers worked as a team as opposed to Bastard Munchen.

Poll : 0 votes