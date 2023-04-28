Blue Lock season 2 announced for 2024

After the end of Blue Lock season 1, the anime decided to greenlight Blue Lock season 2 and a movie based on the spinoff manga Episode Nagi. Following that, the anime announced that season 2 of the series is set to be released in 2024.
Blue Lock, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, a striker scouted for the Blue Lock project, wherein he is to compete with other strikers to become the best striker in the world and win the World Cup.
Blue Lock season 2 and Episode Nagi movie to premiere in 2024
After the season finale of Blue Lock season 1, the anime announced the decision to greenlight Blue Lock season 2 and a movie based on the spinoff manga Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi, created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kôta Sannomiya.
While the release window for both of them is yet to be announced, fans should not expect them to be released before the Summer 2024 anime season. Considering that both are set to be released in 2024, the chances of them releasing together seem slim.
Fans anticipated the release of Blue Lock season 2
Following the end of Blue Lock season 1, fans were excited by the second season's announcement. However, they did not want to wait as long as 2024 and wanted the anime to be released right away. As per several fans, Blue Lock turned out to be the best sports anime, and they were hoping that it would get better with time.
While fans do love the anime, it seems like they do not love the CG animation as it often came out to be very awkward in the anime when characters moved robotically with no dynamic movements. Due to this, several fans urged that the animation studio get changed, probably for a company that excels in making sports anime, such as Production I.G.
Meanwhile, other fans did not care about the CG animation, as the anime looked good. In addition, they tried to recommend the anime to their followers, as the plot was about to get much better in the future.
With the match between Blue Lock Eleven and the Japan U-20 team set to take place in the second season, fans can't wait for the new season to get released. But first, Ego Jinpachi will organize the third selection, which will see Blue Lock eleven's starting lineup get picked.