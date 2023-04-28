Blue Lock season 2 announced for 2024

After the end of Blue Lock season 1, the anime decided to greenlight Blue Lock season 2 and a movie based on the spinoff manga Episode Nagi. Following that, the anime announced that season 2 of the series is set to be released in 2024.

Blue Lock, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, a striker scouted for the Blue Lock project, wherein he is to compete with other strikers to become the best striker in the world and win the World Cup.

Blue Lock season 2 and Episode Nagi movie to premiere in 2024

abrakadababra @abrakadababra Blue Lock Season 2 and Episode Nagi decision on 2024 Blue Lock Season 2 and Episode Nagi decision on 2024 https://t.co/yYc9tyuLB4

After the season finale of Blue Lock season 1, the anime announced the decision to greenlight Blue Lock season 2 and a movie based on the spinoff manga Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi, created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kôta Sannomiya.

While the release window for both of them is yet to be announced, fans should not expect them to be released before the Summer 2024 anime season. Considering that both are set to be released in 2024, the chances of them releasing together seem slim.

Fans anticipated the release of Blue Lock season 2

Vihang カムイ @modijiplayer Can we have blue lock season 2 already 🥺 Can we have blue lock season 2 already 🥺

Ralph @RalphiciousRay Ok Blue Lock was great… can we get season 2 now?! Ok Blue Lock was great… can we get season 2 now?! 😭

Oli Cruz @Olicruz75063428 @aurorasaurarawr I can’t wait for season 2 dude, it gets so awesome GENUINE PEAK BLUE LOCK IS LIKE NO OTHER SPORTS ANIME @aurorasaurarawr I can’t wait for season 2 dude, it gets so awesome GENUINE PEAK BLUE LOCK IS LIKE NO OTHER SPORTS ANIME

Following the end of Blue Lock season 1, fans were excited by the second season's announcement. However, they did not want to wait as long as 2024 and wanted the anime to be released right away. As per several fans, Blue Lock turned out to be the best sports anime, and they were hoping that it would get better with time.

Uneducatedpotato69 @Zeref151 @BIueLockSc hopefully it gets good animation past episode 2 this time @BIueLockSc hopefully it gets good animation past episode 2 this time

KutaKamina @KutaKamina5 @BIueLockSc All that time it better have better animation @BIueLockSc All that time it better have better animation

While fans do love the anime, it seems like they do not love the CG animation as it often came out to be very awkward in the anime when characters moved robotically with no dynamic movements. Due to this, several fans urged that the animation studio get changed, probably for a company that excels in making sports anime, such as Production I.G.

lol @Lol75636846 @BIueLockSc Why are ppl complaining for Animation??It looked decent imo @BIueLockSc Why are ppl complaining for Animation??It looked decent imo

The Doctor @Weebmain001 Just finished blue lock, why they gotta do kunigami like that man. Really enjoyed it even though the cg running was hilariously bad, looking forward to season 2 Just finished blue lock, why they gotta do kunigami like that man. Really enjoyed it even though the cg running was hilariously bad, looking forward to season 2

Silvio @SecretSilvio if u haven’t already seen blue lock u gotta get on it cuz season 2 is gonna be way better than season 1 if u haven’t already seen blue lock u gotta get on it cuz season 2 is gonna be way better than season 1

Meanwhile, other fans did not care about the CG animation, as the anime looked good. In addition, they tried to recommend the anime to their followers, as the plot was about to get much better in the future.

With the match between Blue Lock Eleven and the Japan U-20 team set to take place in the second season, fans can't wait for the new season to get released. But first, Ego Jinpachi will organize the third selection, which will see Blue Lock eleven's starting lineup get picked.

Poll : 0 votes