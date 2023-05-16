Blue Lock chapter 218: Isagi inputs the possibility of new meta vision users, Kunigami ensues chaos

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 218, fans got to witness Isagi analyze the field for new meta vision users as he realized how other players could develop the same ability. With the match's level going up with every passing minute, every player looks for the opportunity to become the game changer.

The previous chapter saw Isagi analyze the Ubers and Barou's new Predator Eye. He realized how Barou's new ability was developed for 1v1 situations with the goalkeeper. With the match at 1-1, Isagi recovered the ball from the opposing team and was headed for the goal when Ikki Niko stopped him with his new special eyes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 218: Niko learns about meta vision

Ikki Niko, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 218, titled Game Changer, resumed from the last chapter as Niko kicked the ball out of bounds from Isagi's feet. Upon losing the ball, Isagi was certain that Niko could see past his plan because he also possessed the meta vision and asked him about the same.

However, Ikki Niko had no idea about the ability and learned about the same from Isagi. He was instinctively moving after observing Isagi's movements, but upon hearing meta vision's description, Niko was certain that he must have unlocked it, given that he was able to see the pitch that clearly for the first time.

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

After that, Niko returned to his formation as both he and Aiku found meta vision interesting. Immediately after, Raichi started scolding Isagi for losing the ball so easily. That's when Isagi asked Raichi, Kurona, and Yukimiya if they could read his movements. However, for them, Isagi played the way he normally did. This helped Isagi realize that meta vision is a unique ability only available to a few.

As per Isagi, except for him, only Kaiser, Niko, and maybe Lorenzo could use meta vision in the match. Meanwhile, Barou's Predator Eye was only suited for 1v1 situations against the goalkeeper. Considering there was a huge difference between the two, despite both Isagi and Barou being strikers, their methods for scoring were completely different.

Michael Kaiser, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

Isagi was certain that every player on the field was thinking about the next goal and how they could contribute to it. Now that many players had evolved on the field, the person who could tilt the scales in the next attack was set to dominate the field and change the game entirely.

Soon after, the match was set to resume when Kaiser was seen to be annoyed by Lorenzo's movements that did not allow him to play the way he wanted. That's when Ness came to Kaiser complaining about Lorenzo. However, Kaiser got Ness to shut up instantly and prepared to take over the field using his meta vision. As part of his plan, he asked Ness to play with him just like they practiced.

The match resumed with a throw-in as Ness received the ball. However, Kunigami stole the ball out of nowhere and charged towards the goal.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 218

Kunigami Rensuke, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 218 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 218 saw Kunigami begin his attack as he must have felt useless after not contributing to the match in any way till now. He must now be goal-hungry, which is why he went out of his way to steal the ball from him. However, considering Niko now has meta vision, the chances of Kunigami scoring seem bleak.

