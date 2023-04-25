With the release of Blue Lock chapter 216, fans got to see Lorenzo reveal his past as he managed to convince Barou to change his stance on working with Snuffy. While he did agree to work with the latter, Barou did not want to become his successor but rather surpass him and become the king of the football world.

The previous chapter saw Barou score a stealthy goal for Ubers as he managed to shoot a curved shot from Gagamaru's blind spot. The chapter then featured a flashback as Barou was seen rejecting Snuffy's ideology. However, the master striker did not give up on him, as he revealed his past in hopes of convincing Barou.

Blue Lock chapter 216: Barou wishes to surpass Snuffy

Barou and the Ubers in Blue Lock chapter 216 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 216, titled Stealth Kill, resumed with events from the previous chapter as Snuffy tried to convince Barou to accept his ideology and become his successor by revealing his past. However, Barou refused the deal as he did not want to be handed the position, and he had a different mindset due to which he did not believe that he would suffer the same fate as Snuffy's friend.

Barou walked out of the room to find his teammates eavesdropping on his conversation with Snuffy. Aiku was impressed that he was able to refuse the golden opportunity. Nonetheless, Barou walked away as he wondered how the Blue Lock and Japan U-20 players accepted Snuffy's ideology.

Don Lorenzo in Blue Lock chapter 216 (Image via Kodansha)

Barou could later be seen in Blue Lock's Relaxation Theater Room, where he was stretching his body in Forest Relaxation Mode. That's when Don Lorenzo came in with some caramel popcorn to watch a movie with Barou. He wanted to talk to Barou about Snuffy; however, Barou, as a clean freak, was much more focused on how Lorenzo was littering the room and asked him to clean up the mess.

Irrespective of Barou's demands, Lorenzo started speaking about Snuffy. He revealed how Snuffy planned on winning the top 5 leagues, which would be done after winning Series A with Ubers. After that, the striker is set to retire and become a coach, which is why he wants Barou to become his successor.

Snuffy and Lorenzo in Blue Lock chapter 216 (Image via Kodansha)

Lorenzo then revealed his past and how he was very poor, passing his days by swindling people. That's when Snuffy came to his rescue, as he asked Lorenzo to play football with him. In exchange, Lorenzo asked him for money and to get his rotten teeth replaced with golden ones. Snuffy immediately fulfilled those demands, following which he made Lorenzo a footballer.

What Lorenzo wanted to tell Barou was that Snuffy was the type of person who would never abandon the less fortunate and is crazy enough to give them a future. Just then, Snuffy arrived to call on the two players to train. By then, Barou was convinced by Lorenzo and made a deal with Snuffy to work with him, but he wished to become the king of the football world and surpass the master striker.

Shoei Barou's curved shot in Blue Lock chapter 216 (Image via Kodansha)

Snuffy then advised Barou to hone his individual one-versus-one skills against the goalkeeper while the rest of the team was to become Barou's support. While he has a great curved shot in his arsenal, any world-class goalkeeper should be able to save it. Thus, Snuffy asked him to only shoot after he found the ideal opportunity to score, following which Barou was able to score his stealthy goal by keeping himself away from Gagamaru's vision.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 216

Blue Lock chapter 216 saw Barou complying with Snuffy's ideology. While he was willing to work with the master striker, he did not aim to become his successor but wanted to become the best striker in the world. Hence, he started listening to Snuffy and played accordingly to score stealthy goals.

