Blue Lock chapter 216 spoilers and raw scans: Lorenzo's past is revealed, Barou decides to work with Snuffy

With the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 216 out, fans of the series saw Barou change his decision to work with Snuffy. Fans know that Barou is an arrogant player unwilling to change his stance on anything. However, after listening to Don Lorenzo's story, Barou changed his mind.

The previous chapter saw the Ubers resume their short counterattack as they reached the penalty box for Barou to find an opening to score. The latter half of the chapter saw a flashback to when the Blue Lock players first arrived at the Italian stratum. Snuffy revealed his past, trying to convince Barou to test out his tactics.

Blue Lock chapter 216: Lorenzo revealed how Snuffy changed his life

As per Blue Lock chapter 216 spoilers, the title is set to be Stealth Killer. The chapter opens with Snuffy offering Barou the throne of his successor as the King of Ubers. He praised his specs and mindset and was sure that he could shape Barou into the best striker in the Neo Egoist League, thus asking him to work with him.

However, Barou refused the offer as he did not want the position to be given to him. He would rather take the title on his own, further claiming that he was different from Snuffy's friend and did not want to be scared about his future. Barou then walked away to find his teammates having overheard their entire conversation. Aiku was especially impressed that Barou was able to turn down Snuffy's generous offer.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Later in Blue Lock chapter 216, Barou was seen stretching in the Relaxation Theater Room when Lorenzo interrupted his session. The new Gen World 11 player revealed how Snuffy had taken a liking to Barou. He was close to Snuffy, thus knowing that the master striker was set to retire if he won the Italian league with Ubers, after which he would become a coach, which is exactly why he wanted to find a replacement.

Seeing that Barou still wasn't interested, Lorenzo proceeded to reveal his past. He shared how he lived a terrible life after his parents abandoned him. When he was on the cusp of passing away, Snuffy came to his help and asked him to work with him. Snuffy not only agreed to help Lorenzo but also took him to the dentist on the same day to get his gold teeth.

What Lorenzo wanted to say was that Snuffy is the kind of person who won't give up on a piece of garbage and will do his best to give them the future. The latter then arrived to call the two Ubers players for training. When the master striker and Lorenzo started walking away, Barou stopped Snuffy and agreed to work with him. However, Barou said that he did not want to become his successor but the "King of the World."

Snuffy later gave a monolog on how good strikers are able to score. While Barou has a great curved shot, any good goalkeeper should be able to save it. Thus, he should always be on the lookout for the best timing and not jump at any opportunity to place a shot. If Barou is able to adapt this into his plays, he could use his skills to become a great goal-hunter.

Blue Lock chapter 216 focused back on the match between Ubers and Bastard Munchen as Barou's goal was shown from a new perspective. He positioned himself in goalkeeper Gagamaru's blind spot, following which he scored with a stealth killer shot, making the score 1-1.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 216 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 216 spoilers revealed how Barou was pursued by Lorenzo to follow in Snuffy's footsteps. While it wasn't revealed what aspect of Lorenzo's attempts convinced Barou to change his mind, readers can expect the question to be answered when the official chapter gets released.

