Blue Lock: Kaiser's latest goal has fans comparing him to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 220, fans saw Michael Kaiser taking over the field as he became unstoppable. He not only peeled away from Lorenzo and stole Isagi's pass, but also scored an outrageous bicycle goal. The goal was so good that even Isagi could not stop himself from acknowledging Kaiser's genius.

The previous chapter saw Isagi in front of the goal. However, he was blocked by Aiku, who had newly attained his meta vision. Thus, Isagi was forced to pass to Yukimiya who seemed open. However, the pass was intercepted by Kaiser, who used the opportunity to score his goal, making the score 2-1.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock: Kaiser's latest goal has fans comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo's famed bicycle goal

Blue Lock chapter 220, titled Seesaw Game, saw Michael Kaiser become unstoppable. He peeled away from Lorenzo and intercepted Isagi's pass to Yukimiya. He then avoided Sendo and Aryu's tackles mid-air, after which he used Kaiser Impact to aim for the space between Oliver Aiku's legs. This was followed by an outrageous bicycle kick goal that shocked everyone on the field.

However, it was not just the characters from the manga who were shocked to see the goal, but the readers as well. Upon witnessing the outrageous goal, they could not stop comparing it to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's famed goal.

Back in 2018 when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid CF, he scored a miraculous bicycle goal. He scored the goal in the match against Juventus FC during the first leg match of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals.

The goal was so brilliant that even Juventus FC fans could not stop themselves from praising Cristiano Ronaldo as they gave him a standing ovation for his masterclass display.

Given how Blue Lock's Ubers is evidently Juventus' copy, fans found Kaiser's bicycle goal to be really similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal. The only difference was in the goal itself. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal off a cross from Real Madrid CF right-back Dani Carvajal. Meanwhile, Michael Kaiser set up his own bicycle kick by jumping and spinning mid-air to arrive at an optimal position and shot the ball, fueled with Kaiser Impact.

Moreover, Kaiser's situation was similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's as even his opponents were lost for words upon seeing his goal. Thus, comparing Blue Lock's new-gen world 11 player to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner only seemed natural to the fans.

Even Yoichi Isagi fans, who always cheered for him, applauded his rival Kaiser's goal. While scoring a bicycle goal was crazy enough, the fact that Kaiser scored it while nutmegging Oliver Aiku was very amazing. Hence, with Kaiser's latest goal, he seems to have won over some new fans, both on and off the pitch.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock's Michael Kaiser

After his goal to take the lead against Ubers, Michael Kaiser would most likely want to score the winning goal as well. Hence, fans can expect to see him use his meta vision to its highest extent to compete with Yoichi Isagi. Therefore, the next few chapters could be a delight for fans to read as both Isagi and Kaiser could acknowledge each other and compete to score the winning goal.

