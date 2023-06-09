Blue Lock chapter 221 spoilers and raw scans: Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy get subbed in as Kaiser and Isagi aim for the winning goal

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 221 out, fans witnessed the Master Strikers - Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy enter the match to help their team in the final stages. As for Kaiser and Isagi, they were planning to score the final goal for their team. They had a personal competition going on and were hoping to score more goals than the other.

The previous chapter saw Kaiser intercepting a pass from Isagi to Yukimiya. He then got past Sendo and Aryu to score a marvelous bicycle nutmeg goal by using Kaiser Impact. That goal shook everyone on the field as Bastard Munchen took the lead against Ubers.

Blue Lock chapter 221 spoilers: Hiori hopes to get subbed in

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 221, titled Take Me, the upcoming chapter is set to resume from the previous chapter. After Kaiser managed to score his miraculous goal, Bastard Munchen had taken the lead. Upon witnessing Kaiser's goal, Ness could not stop himself from praising him. He went over to Kaiser and bragged about him to the other players, claiming that he was the best player on the field.

However, Michael Kaiser did not care for his goal and asked Ness to shut up. He was ashamed of his goal as he had to rely on Isagi's game sense to even get an opportunity for the same. While his goal ended up looking spectacular, he would have preferred initiating the playmaking as well.

Nevertheless, Kaiser knew that the goal was necessary as he needed to score more than Yoichi Isagi. Now that both he and Isagi had scored one goal each, he needed to score the winning goal if he wanted to win against him in their personal competition.

As for Isagi, he himself thought the same as he started to think of a plan to score his next goal. That's when Kurona Ranze called out to him while sitting on the field. He seemingly cramped his leg while running and needed Isagi to help him stretch. Isagi immediately realized that Kurona was injured because he was trying to match his pace.

While the match was paused in Blue Lock chapter 221, Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy analyzed the situation. Snuffy was impressed by Bastard Munchen's system and realized how they operated using Kaiser and Isagi. Wanting to defeat them himself, he decided to get subbed in. Following him, Noel Noa also got subbed in for Kurona Ranze.

With both Master Strikers on the field, the match took a huge turn. Meanwhile, Hiori Yo, who was on the bench for Bastard Munchen, was hoping to get subbed in next as his ego finally showed up after watching Isagi play.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 221 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 221 spoilers saw Noel Noa and Marc Snuffy get subbed in. While Noa is the best striker in the world, Snuffy is very technical and has several tactics up his sleeve to defeat his opponents. Thus, the showdown between the master strikers could end up being amazing.

However, they have a limit of three minutes. If Bastard Munchen does not manage to win the match within three minutes, there is a good chance that Hiroi Yo may get to play as he would be the best replacement for Kurona Ranze.

