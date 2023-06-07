Blue Lock hints at how Isagi changed Kaiser and Ness's relationship

Following the release of Kodansha's K Manga app and website in the United States, manga readers finally have access to Blue Lock as part of the service's simulpub releases. This has allowed fans to read the manga in official English translations without having to purchase a copy of the same.

Upon reading the manga, one fan pointed out a detail that hints at Kaiser and Ness's relationship before the Neo Egoist League. While their relationship evidently seems unhealthy to fans, the official translations hint that it wasn't always this way before Yoichi Isagi arrived in their lives.

ro 🟣 (reo lovemail) @bakphoo ok so official translation ness is basically saying that kaiser WAS fired up about him sometime before blue lock........I NEED THEIR BACKSTORY RIGHT THE FUCK NOW!!!!!!!!!!!! ok so official translation ness is basically saying that kaiser WAS fired up about him sometime before blue lock........I NEED THEIR BACKSTORY RIGHT THE FUCK NOW!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/YHjC6xrzMJ

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Blue Lock hints at Kaiser's obsession with Ness in the past

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 207 (Image via Kodansha)

After the release of Kodansha's K Manga service, fans are able to access Blue Lock's official translations way before its release as part of compiled volumes. Thus, when one fan, Twitter user @bakphoo, was reading the manga chapters, they noticed a key detail in the manga.

In Blue Lock chapter 207, when Alexis Ness was trying to express how Michael Kaiser was a better striker than Yoichi Isagi, Kaiser threw his drink on Ness's face. Following that, Kaiser revealed his intention to devour Isagi, as doing so would help him improve his brand in the world stage.

Ness getting a drink thrown at his face by Kaiser (Image via Kodansha)

Upon noticing Kaiser's obsession with Isagi, Ness immediately walked out of the room. While fans previously believed that Ness was jealous of Isagi due to his obsession with Kaiser, the official translation suggests something else.

In the official translation, Ness is shown thinking:

"Kaiser is...so fired up about...someone other than me...! Damn you...Yoichi..."

For readers, this sentence makes it quite evident that Kaiser was previously fired up about Ness as well.

Kaiser explaining his problem with Isagi to Ness (Image via Kodansha)

In one of the previous panels, Michael Kaiser is seen explaining how he had previously crushed naive rookies, B-list veterans, and fading superstars. Considering how Ness immediately agreed that he knew about Kaiser's feats, there is a chance that he was one of his victims as well.

Further, given that Ness's alias is "The Magician," there is a good chance that Kaiser previously considered Ness to be a rival and was fired up about him. They must have had a rivalry where Kaiser defeated Ness. However, unlike Isagi, who fought back against Kaiser, Ness may have accepted his defeat and become obsessed with his then-rival.

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 207 (Image via Kodansha)

Since then, Ness must have believed that both he and Kaiser were fired up about each other. Hence, he may not have noticed that Kaiser was no longer interested in him. So, when Yoichi Isagi joined Bastard Munchen's u-20 team and had Kaiser obsess over him, Ness could not believe that Kaiser had already moved on to his next target.

This is why Ness must have grown jealous of Isagi, believing that Isagi was stealing Kaiser away from him. However, this is just a theory and the truth could be entirely different. Thus, to learn more about their dynamic, fans will have to wait until Kaiser and Ness's backstory is explored in the manga.

