Top 10 fastest players in Blue Lock, ranked

Speed is an essential part of soccer, which is what Blue Lock is all about. However, while there are several aspects to the play (some spectacular, others quite ordinary) that players pull off throughout the series - in which playmaking ability, dribbling skills, height, and natural talent play a role - one underrated aspect of this show is speed.

Fans may know adore Chigiri, everyone's favourite red-haired princess, but what about the others? That is what plays a role in everyone's mind. Speed is an essential aspect in helping players pull off their miraculous feats, giving footballers and their team an often overwhelming advantage owing to their stats. As such, let's take a deep dive into the 10 fastest players of Blue Lock who manage to outrun their peers on the soccer field.

Itoshi Rin, Julian Loki, and 8 other fastest players in Blue Lock

10. Bachira Meguru

Bachira Meguru in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

When running, fantastic speed is vital, but Meguru Bachira maintains his elite dribbling skills while keeping an excellent pace. Team Z advanced to the second round because of Bachira's incredible dribbling and quick movements, which reached new heights when his monster awakened.

The most amazing thing about Bachira is that he isn't one of Blue Lock's best players just because of his speed and ball control. Nearly all of his passes are accurate, and he can make them while moving quickly. It is like Nagi and Chigiri had their skills replicated, sobered down a bit, and juxtaposed to create this egoist.

9. Itoshi Rin

Itoshi Rin in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

In Blue Lock season 1, Rin Itoshi established himself as the best player overall. In the second selection, Rin was the clear winner and displayed few shortcomings. His main qualities include the best shot-making skill in the Blue Lock programme and a vision that can compete with Isagi's.

Rin is one of the top all-around athletes trained by Ego Jinpachi and is the younger brother of Sae Itoshi, one of the finest under-20 players in the world. Although Rin may outrun Isagi's crew in speed, there are still faster speedsters. Meta-vision, superior speed, and power - all of this make Itoshi Rin the beast that he has become.

8. Gin Gagamaru

Gin Gagamaru in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

Gin Gagamaru has established himself as one of the Blue Lock program's most creative and acrobatic scorers. Throughout the first selection, Gagamaru made significant progress and is now competitive both as a defender and a striker.

Gagamaru's quick reflexes and excellent body control are what makes him such a strong defender. He can't keep up with the other Team Z elites in terms of running speed while dribbling or on the ground. However, Gagamaru's lightning-quick reaction time to the ball is unmatched, and this is still another crucial component of speed in football.

7. Aoshi Tokimitsu

Tokimitsu in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios) Ranze Kurona in the Blue Lock anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

Tokimitsu had a goal-scoring ability despite his shy demeanor, making him the third-ranked player among all the amazing players, even beating Nagi, Barou, and other characters in the second selection. Tokimitsu demonstrated his true abilities with the most muscular frame in the entire Blue Lock against Isagi and Bachira.

Although Tokimitsu's strength and endurance are his two biggest strengths, he is also swift enough to outrun Isagi and Bachira with ease. Although he isn't the most self-assured player in Blue Lock, he is undoubtedly one of the most athletic.

6. Barou Shoei

Barou Shoei in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

Although Tokimitsu and Zantetsu have remarkable bodies, no Blue Lock player has displayed King Barou's entire physical prowess. Barou was the highest goal scorer from Isagi's stratum in the initial selection, making him arguably the major "villain" of Blue Lock's debut season.

With his unrivaled combination of power and speed, Barou's physical performance helped him rise to the top of Blue Lock as one of the best players. As it happens, nobody in Blue Lock has ever been as athletic as King Barou.

5. Michael Kaiser

Michael Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyiki Kaneshiro)

Michael Kaiser is a football prodigy, one of the rarest soccer players in the world who is capable of ranking beside Don Lorenzo and Itoshi Sae as some of the prodigious players handpicked because of their talent and dedication. However, what is not to be underestimated is this player's speed. While not talked about as much as his other attributes because most of his stats are off the charts, Kaiser is truly the Emperor of the field, using his superior speed to overcome opponents.

The best part about this is that he can run past, overcome, and dribble across the field while being pressed and tackled by multiple people. In Blue Lock chapter 219 and 220, Kaiser showed what he is truly made of.

4. Yukimiya Kenya

Yukimiya Kenyu in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

In the Neo-Egoist League, Kenyu Yukimiya played for the German team Bastard München, but he rose to the top through a mix of talent and hard effort. Despite having a severe ocular disorder, Yukimiya does not let his poor vision stand in the way of his goal of becoming a striker of the highest caliber.

He can quickly switch between attacking and defensive positions in the middle of a game because of his fluidity on the field. Even if Yukimya's dribbling skill isn't as refined as Bachira's, he still makes progress. When he reaches the fabled Flow State, as described by Ego Jinpachi, he can move even more quickly.

3. Zantetsu Tsurugi

Zantetsu Tsurugi in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

Despite not being the sharpest character, Team V's Zantetsu proved to be one of the fastest in Blue Lock. Up until the pivotal clash against Team Z, the big three of Team V controlled their stratum, and Zantetsu's speed was a key component of the team's prowess. Zantetsu established himself as the best short-distance sprinter in Blue Lock by demonstrating his ability to outrun everyone in bursts of acceleration.

Football requires quick bursts of speed, and Zantetsu used his quickness to establish himself as one of the top goal scorers in the first pick. While still held back by his lack of soccer IQ and speed after acceleration, Zantetsu is still nonetheless great and might get even better after being trained by Loki.

2. Hyoma Chigiri

Hyoma Chigiri in the anime (Image vis Eight Bit Studios)

The main reason Chigiri Hyoma won't reveal his secret weapon to Team Z is because of his horrific history. His leg muscles' structure and growth pattern are really exceptional and can be considered a genetic blessing. Elite players like Zantetsu are the only ones who have a chance of matching his pace, but even then, he far surpasses them in pure natural talent and physique.

Eventually, Chigiri shows off his quickness against the Japan U-20 team, easily surpassing Aiku Oliver. When Team Z plays Team W, Chigiri uses a long-forgotten talent to outrun his own pass and score a goal. In Blue Lock, Chigiri's capabilities have no bounds. However, there is still one player in the show who surpasses him.

1. Julian Loki

Julian Loki in the anime (Image via Eight Bit Studios)

The man, the myth, the speedster himself, Julian Loki is rumored to be based upon the real football star Kylian Mbappe. That would not be a surprise considering that Loki's prodigious capabilities at the mere age of 17 make sure he surpasses all the Blue Lock players and perhaps even the rest of the New Gen-11.

Furthermore, he has a god-like speed that he showcased in the match, overtaking someone like Itoshi Rin without breaking a sweat. That is not to say that Loki will remain the strongest for the entirety of the Blue Lock narrative, as main characters like Chigiri and even Zantetsu might overcome him. However, as of now, no one holds a candle to Loki.

Poll : 0 votes