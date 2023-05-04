Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 spoilers reveal a new side of Team Z vs Team V

With the spoilers for Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 out, readers of the manga series got to see the match between Team Z and Team V in the first selection round through a new perspective. While fans already knew the outcome of the match, Nagi's perspective allowed fans to relive the moment.

The previous chapter saw Nagi about to score the winning goal against Team Z when Kuon stopped him by fouling him. Team Z was confused about why Kuon did that since he could have qualified regardless of their win. Nevertheless, Kuon was given a red card, while Team V was given a free-kick in the final minutes of the match.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi manga.

Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 spoilers unveil Nagi's first loss

hoshi kys. :x (semi ia again) @hoshi801_ leaked colored page for the coming Episode Nagi chapter 11 (part 2) to commemorate the spin off's movie adaptation and Blue Lock Phase 2. mentioned chapter will have 23 pages. leaked colored page for the coming Episode Nagi chapter 11 (part 2) to commemorate the spin off's movie adaptation and Blue Lock Phase 2. mentioned chapter will have 23 pages. https://t.co/1h3dIvYxh0

Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 spoilers revealed that the chapter's title was set to be Light. The chapter opened with Reo Mikage taking the free kick as Nagi expected him to get the pass. However, Reo aimed for the goal, and the shot was saved by Iemon. Nagi was surprised that even Reo was on his own.

Zantetsu got to the ball and placed a shot, but Raichi stopped him. The ball then rebounded to Seishiro Nagi, who chipped the ball over the goalkeeper. When all hope seemed lost, Gagamaru Gin cleared the ball, which went over to Isagi. Just then, Reo tried to steal the ball from Isagi, but he passed the ball to Bachira.

As Team Z reached the final third of the field, Bachira passed the ball to Isagi, who had envisioned a goal. However, Nagi reached Isagi's position instantly, after which Isagi's scent for goal vanished. Nagi considered Isagi to be the most dangerous person on the field, which is why he reached his position.

Seishiro Nagi analyzed Isagi's move and how he might get enough time to reach Isagi when he would make his first touch to trap the ball. Nagi believed that he would be able to steal the ball and started envisioning himself starting a counter-attack and scoring a goal. However, that's when Isagi found his final piece for his goal formula, his "direct shot."

hoshi kys. :x (semi ia again) @hoshi801_ "At that time, I certainly saw the light. The moment a person is reborn."



I ADORE SANNOMIYA-SENSEI'S ART SO MUCH "At that time, I certainly saw the light. The moment a person is reborn."I ADORE SANNOMIYA-SENSEI'S ART SO MUCH https://t.co/4pFP7yobzU

Yoichi Isagi scored the winning goal for Team Z in Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2, following which they started celebrating. Meanwhile, Nagi witnessed the exact moment when Isagi was reborn and instantly wanted to resume the match, hoping to score two goals.

"At that time, I certainly saw the light. The moment a person is reborn."

However, by that time, the final whistle was blown as Team Z was declared the winner.

Nagi was frustrated that, similar to Isagi, he could have also experienced an awakening in the match. He was fired up and wanted to score a goal, but his excitement was taken away by Isagi. This was the first time that Nagi had experienced a defeat, which shaped him for the next stage of his football life.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 spoilers

hoshi kys. :x (semi ia again) @hoshi801_ Ah... Damn it... It's fading... This heated moment, it will be over... I could have been reborn too. The reason why I got so fired up, the answer (goal), the heat, everything... He (Isagi Yoichi) took it all away from me. Ah... Damn it... It's fading... This heated moment, it will be over... I could have been reborn too. The reason why I got so fired up, the answer (goal), the heat, everything... He (Isagi Yoichi) took it all away from me. https://t.co/Iwdbk6dRLz

Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi chapter 11 part 2 spoilers saw Nagi experience his first defeat as up until then, he was able to win against all of his opponents. However, when it came to Isagi, he could not understand him and ended up witnessing his awakening, leaving him greedy for his own awakening in the further selection rounds.

Poll : 0 votes