Blue Lock episode 24 preview hints at the project moving to the next phase

8bit has finally dropped the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 24, which will be released on Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The upcoming episode, titled The time will come, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix. Fans in South-East Asia can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Rin scoring the winning goal for his team, having received the ball after it got deflected from Isagi's block. Rin then picked Isagi to be in his team, following which they were set to face off against five of the best players in the world.

Blue Lock episode 24 preview hints at Rin's team getting defeated by World's Best

Julian Loki as seen in Blue Lock episode 24 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 24, titled The time will come, will resume with a match between Rin's five-man team vs the World's Best.

After Isagi was picked by Rin to join his team, both Isagi and Bachira managed to head to the third selection. However, they were to appear in a 5-on-5 match against some of the world's biggest superstars.

Leonardo Luna as seen in Blue Lock episode 24 preview (Image via 8bit)

These players included Spain's Leonardo Luna, France's Julian Loki, England's Adam Blake, Argentina's Pablo Cabassos, and Brazil's Dada Silva.

While Isagi, Bachira, and Rin together are able to score their team's first goal, they are gradually set to be overwhelmed by the world selection team as they are on a far superior level when it comes to footballing ability.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 24 preview (Image via 8bit)

Even so, Rin's team will desperately cling to each other and continue to resist until the last second.

As evident from the preview images, it seems the world selection team is set to win against Rin's team, following which the Blue Lock project will progress towards its next phase. Given that the second selection was coming to a close, it was now time for the third selection.

Aryu Jyuubei as seen in BL episode 24 preview (Image via 8bit)

Thus, before the end of the anime's first season, the anime might show the players who managed to pass the second selection's Rivalry Battle. It is yet to be seen as to who is set to miss out.

However, given that Reo Mikage and Kunigami Rensuke were sent back to the second stage, there is a good chance that either of the two is set to be eliminated from Blue Lock.

