Blue Lock episode 24: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 24 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Rin Itoshi scoring the winning goal for his team, after which he picked Isagi to join them as they proceeded to the third selection. However, before their match against the World's Best players, Ego Jinpachi explained to the players, especially Isagi, how luck plays a vital part in sports.

The remaining qualified teams will be revealed in Blue Lock episode 24

Release date and time, where to watch

The World's Best team as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 24 will differ across various time zones, and most international fans will be able to watch it on Saturday, March 25, 2023. It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 25

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 25

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 25

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, March 25

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, March 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 26

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 24 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 24?

Julian Loki as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

Given that the previous episode saw the match between Isagi's team and World's Best begin, Blue Lock episode 24 is set to continue with the match. While Bachira and Rin's connection did help them to take the lead, it seems like the World's Best will only now be taking the match seriously.

Elsewhere, the other teams are yet to finish the second selection, thus the episode could focus on those players, especially Kunigami and Reo, who had to go back to the second stage after their defeat against Isagi, Barou, and Nagi.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 23

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 23, titled Luck, saw Rin Itoshi score the winning goal for his team after Bachira's shot was deflected from Isagi's block. In an unfortunate turn of events, Isagi's team lost after coming so close, that too, out of luck.

After Rin's team won, Rin decided to pick Isagi to be on his team as all five of them headed to the third selection. Isagi then asked Rin how he defeated him, but Rin dumbed it down to luck. As Isagi could not accept it, Ego Jinpachi explained to him the importance of luck in sports.

Later, the team was sent for a match against the World's Best, in which Rin and Bachira instantly developed a chemical reaction, leading to a goal.

Poll : 0 votes