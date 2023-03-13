Blue Lock episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 23 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Rin as he used a back-heel direct shot to equalize the score against Rin's team. The shot shocked Bachira, after which he fell even farther from Isagi. With some words of advice from Nagi, Bachira looked into himself and decided to go all out after abandoning his monster.

The fourth stage match will end in Blue Lock episode 23

Release date and time, where to watch

Rin Itoshi going after Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock episode 22 (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 23 will differ across various time zones, and most international fans will be able to watch it on Saturday, March 18, 2023. It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 18

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, March 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 18

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, March 18

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, March 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 19

Blue Lock episode 23 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 23?

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 23 will most likely continue from the previous episode after Isagi managed to block Bachira's rampage, which saw him place a shot at the very end. Given that both teams are now tied with an equal score, it is almost certain that the upcoming episode will finally reveal the winner of the match.

If Isagi's team is to win the match, there is a good chance that they might either pick Itoshi or Bachira to be in their team. However, if Itoshi's team wins, one cannot say whom Rin will pick to be on his team. Yet, considering how Isagi was a key player in his team, he himself might get picked.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 22

Isagi's team as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 22, titled Voice, saw Isagi analyze Rin's train of thought and come up with a plan that would trick Rin at the very end. Using a back-heel direct shot, Isagi scored the equalizing goal. This left Bachira in shock as he kept asking himself what he lacked in comparison to Isagi and Rin.

Bachira thought back to his past and realized how he needed to hear his own voice. Following that, Bachira went on a rampage and used a variety of skill moves in succession to get past his opponents and place a shot. Unfortunately, Isagi, who believed in him, was able to stop him in time.

