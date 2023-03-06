Blue Lock episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 22 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Itoshi taking control of the field as he challenged his own teammates to surpass their limits. He led his team to score their third goal, after which Barou surprised everyone with a goal of his own. While Itoshi took back the lead, Bachira was left wondering about his goals.

Bachira will make his presence known in Blue Lock episode 22

Release date and time, where to watch

Isagi, Itoshi, and Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 22 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 11

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, March 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 11

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 11

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, March 11

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, March 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 12

Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 22 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 22?

Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 22 will see Bachira trying to make his mark in the match, as up until now, he has only played as per other players' requirements. Now that his team has the lead, Bachira might try to dominate the field using his own playstyle, which may include a lot of skill moves.

At the same time, Isagi will try and come up with a new play that could possibly get them back in the game by making the score 4-4. However, it is difficult to say the same, as Itoshi has already managed to dominate the game, and thus he could seal the deal by scoring his third goal.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 21

Itoshi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 21, titled I'm not there, saw Itoshi taking control over the field as he made use of his teammates to set up a chance where Bachira ended up scoring the goal.

Soon after, Isagi and his crew tried to attack when Itoshi stopped him. However, Barou stole the ball from him to score an outrageous goal. Given that Barou was an anomaly to Itoshi, he was not able to predict his moves.

Later Isagi tried to make use of it again, but this time Itoshi was wary of Barou, and hence he stopped his attack. At the same time, Bachira was feeling happy as he had found monsters he could play with. However, they ignored him.

Lastly, Itoshi scored a free kick to make the score 4-3.

