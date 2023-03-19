Blue Lock episode 23: Rin admits defeat to Isagi, World's best players arrive for 5v5 match

With Blue Lock episode 23 out, fans of the anime finally got to see the result of the match between Isagi and Rin's team. While it was quite a close match between the two teams, it ended in 5-4, allowing one team to head for the 5v5 match against the world's best, while the other team was to head back to the third stage.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Rin using a backheel direct shot. After witnessing Isagi's goal, Bachira felt like he was getting farther away from his friend, and thus he tried to listen to his inner voice. Upon doing so, he went on a rampage and dribbled past the whole opposition team to attempt a shot.

Blue Lock episode 23: Rin picks Isagi to be on his team

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 23, titled Luck, opened with a continuation of the last episode as Bachira attempted to score the winning goal. While Isagi was able to block it in time, the ball mercilessly dropped in front of Rin in the ideal area. This allowed him to volley the ball into the goal, making the score 5-4.

Isagi's team was devastated upon witnessing that goal, given how close they were to win the match themselves. As Rin's team discussed who they should pick from Isagi's team to join them, Rin expressed his desire to pick Isagi, as he wanted to defeat him all by himself. While Isagi was doubtful of what to do next, his teammates' words allowed him to join Rin's team as he believed that his friends would soon follow through.

The new five-man team as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

As the five-man team headed towards the next stage, Isagi asked Rin why he was behind him. Rin explained that Isagi and Bachira had completely confused him during the last play, thus he placed himself in a position that would be ideal if the ball were to drop to him, and fortunately, it did. As far as skills go, Rin admitted that Isagi had managed to defeat him.

Isagi could not accept that he only lost the game due to luck, which is when Ego Jinpachi's hologram appeared. He explained how luck only comes to people who give their all during a match. Football is a game filled with coincidences and players must accept that luck can play a huge role in a match.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

As for the next stage of the selection, the team only needed to play a match against a five-man team of the world's best players, which was to take place in 24 hours. As the team rested, Tokimitsu started getting anxious about their opponents as the team included Leonardo Luna, Adam Blake, Pable Cabassos, Dada Silva, and Julian Loki.

After reviewing their opponents, Isagi headed to meet Rin and tried to learn about him and his relationship with his brother Itoshi Sae. However, Rin refused to reveal much about the same.

World's best players as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 (Image via 8bit)

The next day, as the match was set to begin, the world's best players could be seen mocking Blue Lock's five-man team. However, after the match began, Rin and Bachira were immediately able to create a chemical reaction that saw the former score the first goal.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 23

Blue Lock episode 23 saw Itoshi Rin score a goal against the world's best players. While Blue Lock's team may have taken the lead, it is hard to say if they can maintain the same. Given their difference in level, there is a good chance that Blue Lock's team is set to face defeat. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next episode releases to learn more.

