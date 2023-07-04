Latest Blue Lock Manga cover features Niko in all his glory

With Blue Lock volume 25 set to be released on Friday, July 14, 2023, the cover of the volume, featuring Ikki Niko, was unveiled. While the character has been in the series from the very beginning, it is only now that he has been featured on one of the manga covers.

Blue Lock follows the story of Yoichi Isagi, a high school striker, who gets invited to be part of the Blue Lock project. The project would see the general director Ego Jinpachi create the best striker in the world out of 300 high school strikers. Thus, the series sees Isagi try and fend off his opponents to stay on top

Blue Lock manga reveals volume 25 cover featuring Ikki Niko

Blue Lock manga volume 25 is set to be released on Friday, July 14, 2023. Thus, nearly 11 days before the volume is released, the manga revealed the volume cover illustration, featuring Ikki Niko.

Ikki Niko is one of Yoichi Isagi's rivals from the very beginning of the manga. However, it is only now that the series is releasing a manga volume with him on the cover. The volume cover features the character in his most iconic pose as he looks at his target through a circle he creates with his index finger and thumb.

Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via Kodansha)

Similar to the other manga covers, Ikki Niko also had a chain attached to his neck. However, the type of chain on him is different than the others. While other characters had normal chains, Niko's chains seem quite peculiar, almost like the blocks in the game Tetris.

The character has lately been very significant to the story and has achieved meta vision. Thus, the peculiar chains attached to Niko's neck could be a hint towards that. However, nothing has yet been confirmed by the series.

Fans react to the new manga cover

As has already been mentioned, Ikki Niko has been a part of the series since the start, yet he hasn't been on a manga cover till now. Upon seeing the new manga cover, fans were overjoyed to see him finally receiving the recognition he deserved. Moreover, fans loved the cover art and thought that it suited the character.

With Niko being the star of volume 25, fans hoped that Don Lorenzo will feature in the next volume's cover. He is one of the most significant characters in the series right now, who is yet to receive a manga cover. Hence, fans believe that he will appear on the cover of volume 26. Some other characters that fans believe could feature on the volume 26 cover are Marc Snuffy and Sendo Shuto.

