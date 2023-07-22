Blue Lock chapter 226 spoilers and raw scans: Barou's ego resurfaces as he rejects Snuffy's tactics

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 226 out, fans witnessed Ubers begin another counterattack as the master striker Marc Snuffy managed to intercept a pass from Yukimiya to Isagi. However, not everything went as Snuffy expected as the team's ace no longer wanted to follow the master striker's plan.

The previous chapter saw Gagamaru stop Barou's shot, following which he launched Bastard Munchen's counterattack by throwing the ball to Isagi. Isagi was joined by Yukimiya and Noa. However, soon after Noa was fouled by Aiku, Isagi and Yukimiya were left to continue the attack on their own. Unfortunately, given that they weren't on the same wavelength, Snuffy managed to steal the ball away from them.

Blue Lock chapter 226 spoilers: Barou becomes an irregularity within the Ubers

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 226, the title for the upcoming chapter will be Retirement Notice. The chapter will pick up from the previous chapter as Snuffy's world-class brain managed to notice the small error made by Yukimiya. Having stolen the ball, he kick-started Ubers' new counterattack.

Blue Lock chapter 226 spoilers then focused on Isagi's long monologue. He was frustrated that despite the fact that his attack pattern was perfect, it failed due to some minor miscommunication. However, Isagi did not blame Yukimiya Kenyu as he believed that if he were a competent striker, he should have been able to score the goal from the pass he received.

With Ubers' incoming attack, Isagi did not have much time to think over his last attack and immediately switched to defense to stop them. However, Ubers seemed to be in full control as more players had pushed up front, making the front line quite crowded. The increased crowd left Gagamaru confused as he could not see where Barou's shot could come from.

However, considering that Isagi was tracking back to the ball, he could see Barou's positioning and when he could shoot the ball. Thus, he tried to make full use of his metavision and noticed each player's position. Isagi felt disappointed at Barou's behavior. While he understood that Ubers' tactics were created to cater to help the entire team win, it wasn't like Barou to be tamed by someone. Thus, he thought of Barou to have become a boring egoist striker.

When Barou received the final ball from Don Lorenzo, everyone expected him to shoot. However, as Isagi reached his position to stop him, Barou refrained from shooting the ball. While everyone was shocked by Barou breaking Ubers' pattern, he himself turned to Snuffy. After being stopped by Bastard Munchen four times, Barou was left embarrassed.

The master striker had told him previously how Barou would become the king if he simply followed Snuffy's tactics. However, evidently, the master striker's tactics failed repeatedly. Hence, Barou decided to resign from his position as Ubers' lead and his pivotal role as their ace striker. Thus, Barou became an irregularity within the Ubers team.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 226 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 226 spoilers saw Shoei Barou finally rejecting Marc Snuffy's tactics as he was repeatedly getting stopped by Bastard Munchen players. Thus, fans will be able to see Barou play with his own playstyle in the next chapter. With this sudden change, Bastard Munchen might find it difficult to adapt to Ubers.

