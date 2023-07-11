Blue Lock chapter 224: Snuffy's tactics outwit Isagi and Raichi's new move

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 224, fans witnessed Yoichi Isagi and Raichi Jingo teaming up as they together tried to take down Marc Snuffy's influence over the game. While their plan did seem successful, Snuffy's foresight allowed him to make plans for the same, before the match began.

The previous chapter saw Isagi, Noel, and Kaiser struggle to defend against Ubers' tactical designs. Just as Isagi started to wonder how he could stop Snuffy, Noel advised him to stay patient until Snuffy gets ejected out of the match. This gave Isagi the idea to create a new winning formula for Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock chapter 224: Oliver Aiku takes over Snuffy's role

Blue Lock chapter 224, titled An Easy Job, opened with Drago resuming Ubers' possession with a throw-in. As Ubers progressed the ball toward Bastard Munchen's penalty box, Raichi came to man-mark Marc Snuffy.

Blue Lock chapter 224 then showed a flashback of Isagi telling his plan to Raichi. Isagi asked Raichi to man-mark Snuffy. However, he did not want him to man-mark normally, but a protractor man-marking. This meant that Raichi only needed to man-mark a radius of a 2-meter semi-circle in front of Snuffy. Only if the ball were to come inside the designated area, Raichi was supposed to try and steal the ball.

With this, tactic, the goal wasn't for Raichi to steal the ball, but be enough of a nuisance for Snuffy that his options were closed away. Considering the number of options available for Snuffy, even if one or two options were to close down, it would be a huge help. Thus, Isagi asked Raichi Jingo to become a sacrificial pawn to possibly make his name known worldwide for devouring Snuffy.

Blue Lock chapter 224 then focused on the match as Raichi was successful in protractor marking Snuffy. His persistence and stamina forced Snuffy to play a pass to an open teammate. With this, Isagi was able to predict that the ball would go to Don Lorenzo. Rightly so, his intuition was accurate, as he blocked a pass that was made to Lorenzo.

However, instantly upon intercepting the pass, Oliver Aiku won back the ball from Isagi. That's when he stated that he was tasked with stealing the ball for Ubers if Snuffy were to get man-marked. Isagi was left vexed at learning that his plan had been outwitted by Snuffy with no effort.

Following that, Aiku played a vertical pass to Shoei Barou that put him directly up against Bastard Munchen goalkeeper Gagamaru Gin. Surprisingly, Gagamaru felt very confident that he would be able to save the goal, and prepared for Barou's shot head-on.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 224

The end of Blue Lock chapter 224 saw Shoei Barou up against Gagamaru Gin. While Barou is currently in top form, Gagamaru feels confident that he could stop Ubers's goal. While the reason behind the goalkeeper's confidence hasn't been revealed, it is to be expected that it has something to do with Isagi and Raichi's combined defensive move. Nevertheless, the same cannot be confirmed until the manga's next chapter gets released.

