Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers and raw scans: Raichi and Isagi's new move debuts, Aiku steps up for Ubers

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 224, fans got to see Raichi Jingo and Yoichi Isagi create a new chemical reaction to foil master striker Marc Snuffy's movements. However, when the duo thought that they had come up with an answer to Ubers' attacks, they were met with another hurdle.

The previous chapter saw Isagi, Noel, and Kaiser struggle to defend Ubers' new tactical designs. As Isagi began thinking of a way to defeat Snuffy, Noel advised the former to stay patient and defend for three minutes. Following that, Snuffy should leave the field, allowing Bastard Munchen to play freely. However, this advice gave Isagi an idea for a new winning formula.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers: Ubers counter Isagi and Raichi's new defensive link

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 224, titled An Easy Job, the match will resume with Ubers' throw-in. Drago passed the ball to Lorenzo, with Kaiser marking him. Meanwhile, Snuffy was observing the field, which is when Raichi arrived to mark him.

Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers then revealed a flashback of Isagi and Raichi, in which Isagi instructed the latter on what he needed to do. Isagi asked Raichi to man-mark Marc Snuffy. However, he did not want him to go ahead with the usual man-marking but a protractor one, in which the area of his man-marking will be limited to a semi-circle of a 2-meter radius.

Isagi wanted Raichi to stay within a 180-degree semicircle within 2 meters of Snuffy and try to steal any ball that came inside the radius. The plan was based on Raichi's stamina, persistence, and dueling skills. Thus, if he were to defeat Snuffy, Raichi Jingo's name could become known worldwide.

Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers focused back on the match as Raichi man-marked Snuffy using his protractor mode. Fortunately, Raichi was able to keep up with Snuffy's movements, restricting his field of play and options to create an attack. Even Snuffy himself was impressed by Raichi's strong core, so he was forced to pass the ball to his teammate.

Yoichi Isagi was glad that the plan worked. Even if Raichi had failed to stop Snuffy entirely, with a man marking the master striker persistently, Ubers' options should notably have been eliminated. This allowed Isagi to understand that the pass Snuffy played would eventually go to Lorenzo, so he went to intercept that pass.

However, as Isagi was about to steal the ball, Oliver Aiku got to it before him. Apparently, Ubers also had the plan to use Aiku to initiate attacks instead of Snuffy if the master striker were to get man-marked. Aiku then played a high-precision pass to Shoei Barou.

As Barou ran towards Bastard Munchen's goal with the ball on his feet, Gagamaru Gin prepared for the shot. He believed that he would be able to stop the goal. The chapter ended on a cliffhanger, pitting Barou against Gagamaru.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 224 spoilers saw Isagi and Raichi's new defensive link-up fail. While everyone believed that the defensive strategy was effective, Ubers had already prepared for Isagi's plan. Hence, Isagi was now left to wonder what he could do to win against Ubers.

Meanwhile, Gagamaru is now set to face Barou in a one-on-one situation. While the goalkeeper believes that he could stop the goal, fans will have to wait to see what happens in the duel.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes