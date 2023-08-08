In Blue Lock chapter 228, fans were thrilled to see Shoei Barou emerge as the winner in his match against Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser. Barou skillfully managed to score a goal, successfully bypassing the two talented Bastard Munchen aces. With that, Barou managed to tie the score for Ubers against the B*stard Munchen.

The previous chapter saw Shoei Barou taking over the entire Ubers team. He always intended to break his partnership with Snuffy. Now that he had acquired the Predator Eye, Barou no longer needed Snuffy.

Hence, he decided to use his team for his attack. That's when Kaiser and Isagi arrived to stop him in his tracks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 228: Shoei Barou scores a brace for Ubers

Shoei Barou in Blue Lock chapter 228 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 228, titled Unruly Brat, opened with Shoei Barou being matched up against Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser in front of the Bastard Munchen goal. Given that two players had blocked him, Barou had only two options, i.e., to either aim for the near post or the far post.

Given the situation, there was a 50-50 chance of Bastard Munchen stopping Ubers' attack.

As Isagi theorized that Barou was set to take a shot, the Ubers striker instead moved the ball towards his right, leaving Isagi to wonder if Barou was set to cut in with the ball. That's when Marc Snuffy and Noel Noa were seen standing behind Isagi and Kaiser.

Kaiser and Isagi in Blue Lock chapter 228 (Image via Kodansha)

Seeing Barou cornered, Snuffy mocked Barou for being a brat and taunted him for possibly wanting to pass the ball to the master striker. However, Barou had no such intention to rely on Snuffy. While he had come to find out that his ego had always pulled him down, Barou stated how he would rather die honorably than live a pre-determined future.

As soon as Barou stated this, he ferociously shot the ball toward the goal.

However, instead of shooting the ball far post or near post, Barou shot it right between Kaiser and Isagi's legs, nutmegging both of them together. Even Gagamaru Gin wasn't able to see the shot, hence he was certain that he would not be able to reach it.

Shoei Barou's goal in Blue Lock chapter 228 (Image via Kodansha)

That said, the ball was set to hit Marc Snuffy. Upon seeing this, Barou commanded Snuffy to not get in the way of the shot. Hence, Snuffy decided to evade the ball, and with that, he managed to push Noa out of the way as well.

As fate would have it, the ball went inside the goal, making the score 2-2.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 228

Blue Lock chapter 228 saw Shoei Barou placing his fate on a gamble shot, which he himself had no idea if it was going to go inside the goal. However, with this chapter, it has been confirmed that the "old Barou" is back as he would rather take a huge risk than choose a future where someone else would end up becoming the protagonist and villain of the match.

Hence, fans can expect him to play like he used to in the upcoming chapter.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.