Blue Lock chapter 228: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

The previous chapter saw Barou hijack the Ubers team as he got his teammates to join his attack. He revealed how he always intended to leave his partnership with Snuffy, as he did not consider the environment to be beneficial for him. That's when Isagi and Kaiser arrived to block him.

Shoei Barou might score his second goal in Blue Lock chapter 228

Release date, time, and where to read

Blue Lock chapter 228 will be titled Brat and will be released on Tuesday, August 8, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, the chapter will be made available on Wednesday, August 9, at 12:00 am JST.

The release timings for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 228 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

The Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the USA via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 227

Blue Lock chapter 227, titled Weighing to the Future, saw Barou wanting to play the way he wanted. He revealed how he always intended to break his partnership with Snuffy. Now that he had attained the Predator Eye, he no longer needed to follow Snuffy's tactics. Seeing him play, the Ubers players joined him.

While everyone expected Marc Snuffy to be disappointed, he was excited by the developments. Meanwhile, Isagi felt jealous upon seeing Barou play, as he himself wanted to make everyone follow his ideas. Hence, he, along with Kaiser, arrived to stop him.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 228?

Blue Lock chapter 228, titled Brat, will likely see a match-up of Isagi and Kaiser against Barou. Considering how Barou had all the momentum, there is a good chance he will score his second goal. If that does happen, Isagi and Kaiser may become desperate to score the next goal.

Meanwhile, there is also a chance that the master strikers will be ejected from the match, allowing Hiori Yo to join and help Isagi score his winning goal.

