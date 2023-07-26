Blue Lock chapter 227: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 227 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 2, at 12:00 am JST. The manga is set to resume its serialization with this chapter and fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

In the previous chapter, Snuffy restarts Ubers' attack as Isagi tracks back to defend Bastard Munchen's goal. However, upon seeing that Isagi was about to stop him again, Barou decided to no longer follow Snuffy's tactics. With that, he became an irregularity within Ubers' tactical design.

Shoei Barou might go rogue in Blue Lock chapter 227

Release date, time, and where to read

Blue Lock chapter 227 will be titled Scales to the Future. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, August 1, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, the chapter will be made available on Wednesday, August 2, at 12:00 am JST.

The release timings for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 227 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, August 1

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 1

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 1

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 1

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, August 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 2

The Blue Lock manga can be enjoyed by fans in the USA via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 226

Blue Lock chapter 226, titled Retirement Notice, saw Marc Snuffy restarting Ubers' attack as he was able to steal the ball away from Bastard Munchen. As Ubers restarted their attack, Isagi began tracking back to join his defense. While he was frustrated by his inability to achieve the desired results, he abandoned those thoughts and focused on stealing the ball and trying to score again.

After Shoei Barou received the ball, he went to a shooting position. Just when he was about to shoot, Isagi tried to steal the ball from him. Spotting this, Barou did not shoot. After being stopped by Isagi four times, he no longer considered Snuffy's tactics a viable option. Hence, he decided to end his partnership with the master striker.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 227?

Blue Lock chapter 227, titled Scales to the Future, will most likely see Shoei Barou go rogue. After ending his partnership with Snuffy, he is bound to not follow any of his instructions. Hence, fans may see him go back to his original playstyle, i.e., to keep the ball for himself and shoot it from a distance.

However, given that Barou has acquired some new skills during his time in Ubers, there is a possibility that fans may get to see him display a new play style.

Blue Lock chapter 227 is scheduled to release on August 2, at 12:00 am JST

