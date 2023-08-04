Blue Lock chapter 228 spoilers and raw scans: Barou's gamble shot brings Ubers on level with Bastard Munchen

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 228, fans witnessed Shoei Barou take on Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser. While the Ubers striker had little to no space to shoot, he managed to squeeze one through the opposition's defense. With that, Barou equalized the score for Ubers.

The previous chapter saw Shoei Barou hijacking the entire Ubers team. He always intended to leave the partnership with Snuffy. After having acquired the Predator Eye, Barou no longer needed Snuffy's tactics and hence used his team for his attack. That's when Isagi and Kaiser came to stop him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 228 spoilers: Barou manages to score past Isagi and Kaiser

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 228, the upcoming chapter will be titled Damn Brat. The chapter continues from where the manga previously ended. As Barou was dribbling the ball toward Bastard Munchen's goal, his path was blocked by Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser.

Isagi immediately began monologing in the chapter as he tried to figure out how Barou would proceed. Given that both Isagi and Michael Kaiser had blocked Barou's path, he had only two options - the near post and the far post. Even Gagamaru was ready for a shot, which meant that if he does see Barou shoot the ball, he might be able to stop it. As Isagi and Kaiser tried to block off any openings, Barou decided not to shoot.

This led Isagi to wonder if Barou would cut in for the shot. As Snuffy and Noa stood behind Isagi and Kaiser, Marc Snuffy taunted Barou, asking him if he was going to pass the ball to the master striker. Snuffy believed that if Barou would diminish his ego, the two would be able to combine their strengths to score the goal. However, Barou did not consider the possibility.

Barou himself knew that there were no openings in front of him. Thus, he decided to create an opening on his own. Instead of a cut-in that Isagi had predicted, Barou decided to dribble the ball away from his opponents. As he did that, he stated how he was ready to die honorably if he wasn't able to become the world's number-one king in the future.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Following that, Barou shot the ball through the gap between Isagi's legs, which had lined up with Kaiser's legs. With that, Barou managed to nutmeg both Isagi and Kaiser together. The shot was so quick that even Gagamaru Gin could not see it. However, Snuffy was in the shot's path. As soon as Barou spotted it, he asked Snuffy to stay out of its way.

the ball went directly into the goal, making the score 2-2 at the end of Blue Lock chapter 228.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 228 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 228 spoilers saw Shoei Barou scoring a dramatic equalizing goal. With that, he was able to reinstate his position as the "King." This development made the match much more exciting as both teams needed only one goal to win. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait some time to see what happens as the manga will be on a break next week.

