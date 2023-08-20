Demon Slayer leak confirms Infinity Castle Arc movie in the works

A recent leak has reportedly confirmed the production of an upcoming Demon Slayer movie, which will be based on the highly anticipated Infinity Castle Arc of the manga. While the official confirmation is yet to come, the leaked information from a Weibo account has given fans a glimpse of what's to come, and they can likely expect an official announcement in the coming months.

The leak has sparked extensive discussions and speculations surrounding the movie, creating a buzz among the Demon Slayer fans. This is because the Infinity Castle Arc is a pivotal arc in Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series, which would see the eleventh story arc of the series after the Hashira Training arc.

The Infinity Castle Arc of Demon Slayer manga will be turned into a movie instead of getting a fourth season, as per leaks

Excitement ripples through the Demon Slayer fandom as leaked news begins to circulate on the internet. Shared by a Weibo account, the user hints at the leaks for an upcoming Demon Slayer movie. Being under production currently, the movie, as the name suggests, will cover the series' most anticipated segment - the Infinity Castle Arc.

While the information about the upcoming movie remains dubious as it is yet to be confirmed by official sources such as Ufotable (Demon Slayer's animation studio), the mere mention of an adaptation focusing on this arc has got fans excited.

The Infinity Castle arc is the first half of the Final Battle arc and the eleventh story arc of the series after the Hashira Training arc. The story centers around the Demon Slayer Corps members as they barge into the Infinity Castle to take down Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji. Moreover, the arc unfolds as the heroes battle against Muzan's powerful Upper Moon demons.

As manga readers would know, the arc is characterized by intense battles, character development, and the reveal of long-held secrets that span 47 chapters. This extensive content has led fans to speculate that the creators will likely adapt it into a movie series, possibly a trilogy, encompassing the entire arc and culminating in the ultimate battle.

Previously, Studio Ufotable confirmed the production of Demon Slayer season 4 following the conclusion of the season 3 finale, with a teaser trailer for the next arc in the series, the Hashira Training Arc. It will most probably follow the pattern of how season 2 smoothly transitioned into the first movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Therefore, considering the official news of the upcoming season and the leaked information about an upcoming movie, it can presumed that season 4 and the third movie of the franchise will be released back-to-back, ensuring a seamless continuation of the story.

