Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War: How powerful is Lille Barro? Everything to know about his X-Axis

In Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, Lille Barro is one of the most powerful Quincies. Lille is not only a Sternritter of the Wandeinreich, but also the leader of the Schutzstaffel. In other words, He is one of the four personal bodyguards of Yhwach.

Lille Barro was given the designation X for The X-Axis by His Majesty Yhwach, and as a result, he gained insurmountable powers. The leader of the Schutzstaffel, Lille, proclaims himself as an emissary of God and possesses incredible strength to take on the Gotei 13 Captains with ease.

As an elite member of the Wandenreich, Lille Barro's X-Axis makes him an unbelievably strong opponent. So, what is X-Axis in Bleach, and how does Lille use it?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Lille Barro's X-Axis can pierce through anything with accuracy in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War

As the leader of the Schutzstaffel in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, Lille Barro has a wide range of abilities. As the first Quincy to be bestowed a Schrift by Yhwach, Lille obtained the power of the letter X for X-Axis. So, the question remains, what is X-Axis in Bleach?

Lille Barro's Schrift X for X-Axis grants him the power to pierce through anything in its line of sight with incredible accuracy. He uses his large rifle, or his spirit weapon Diagramm for his X-Axis.

Lille Barro as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Tite Kubo)

In Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War chapter 604, he demonstrated his abilities against the Squad Zero members. While using his X-Axis, the elite Sternritter doesn't fire any bullets. Anything between his target and his weapon is simply penetrated. In other words, no barrier can be used to defend his X-Axis.

Lille Barro unlocks the true power of his X-Axis when he has both his eyes open in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War. The true form of X-Axis grants Lille the ability to pierce through any attack of his opponents, and he also becomes intangible for a certain period of time.

Lille Barro as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Tite Kubo)

Once he opens his closed eye for the third time in a battle, he can complete the fight with both his eyes open. Furthermore, opening his eye for the third time also allows him to activate his Quincy Vollstandig, Jiliel.

Lille Barro's Vollstandig in Bleach Thousand-year Blood War

In Bleach Thousand-year Blood War, Lille Barro activated his Vollstandig Jilliel against Shunsui Kyoraku in Chapter 646. The Vollstandig named Jilliel stands for Judgement of God. In this state, Lille Barro's appearance changes and he gains eight golden wings with holes in them.

Clad in a white cocoon-like robe, Lille also gains a huge golden Heiligenschein above his head. Upon the activation of his Vollstanding, Lille gains an astronomical level of power. Not only he can easily teleport from one location to another, but his X-Axis also gains a boost in his Vollstandig mode.

Shunsui Kyoraku gets hit by Lille (Image via Tite Kubo)

By using Jilliel, Lille Barro can fire multiple shots of X-Axis at his foe from the holes of his golden wings. Additionally, he becomes intangible to all kinds of attacks, and he can paralyze his foes.

Unlike most of the Sternritters in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, Lille has access to a second form of Vollstandig that he can use to regenerate quickly. He used this power after being killed by Shunsui Kyoraki's Bankai.

A second form of Jilliel in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Tite Kubo)

Although his appearance changes into a beastly being with an owl-like face, Lille almost becomes an emissary of God. In this form, Lille can shoot Light of Judgement, a powerful light-based beam to obliterate anything in its sight.

Apart from this, he can also use sound-based attacks (Trompete) to devastate wider areas. As he became a God-like figure, it required Ise Clan's sacred, God-Killing sword, Shinken Hakkyoken to reflect his own powers against him to defeat him.

Upon being destroyed by his own power, Lille Barro's Jilliel form was reduced to flamingo bird-like creatures. In this weakened state, he lost the abilities of a God. Despite being weakened, Lille could still defeat several low-rank Shinigamis with his energy blasts.

Conclusion

Lille Barro in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Tite Kubo)

Apart from his Schrift, Lille Barro can also use other Quincy abilities in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War. For example, in the initial stages of the war, he shot dense reishi bullets that could pierce almost anything.

Moreover, his immense spiritual pressure is comparable to that of the Gotei 13 Captains. He is also an expert marksman, who sniped several Shinigamis in the blood war.

