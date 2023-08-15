Log Horizon season 4: Possibility of a new season, explored

After three fascinating seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for Log Horizon season 4. The fascinating plot of Log Horizon captures a plethora of themes, such as fantasy, politics, action, and adventure, and meticulously weaves them into the base genre of Isekai. As a result, fans are enamored by this franchise.

The anime Log Horizon is based on the eponymous light novel series written and illustrated by Mamare Touno and Kazuhiro Hara, respectively. After waiting six years excruciatingly, fans were finally rewarded with the third season of Log Horizon in 2021. So, this article explains the possibility of Log Horizon season 4 and whether it's on the horizon.

Given the lack of source material, Log Horizon season 4 is unlikely to release anytime soon

Unfortunately, there's no official word on the release date of Log Horizon season 4. Since there's not enough material available, it's likely that the fourth season isn't on the horizon. As of now, the series has covered 13 completed volumes of the light novel, with only one volume remaining to be adapted.

Since Volume 14, titled Twilight Orphan, is only half-finished and there's been no update whatsoever since 2018, the production house doesn't have enough material to adapt for a full-fledged anime season.

A still from Log Horizon (Image via Studio Satelight)

One might still argue that it's possible to make an OVA using the completed chapters of Volume 14. However, no official statement has been made regarding this. The author, Mamare Touno, hasn't made any official comments regarding the resumption of the light novel either.

So, it's not even clear whether he plans on picking up the series once again. However, if Log Horizon season 4 is released in the future, it would cover volumes 14 and onward.

Shiroe as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

At the Re: Fraction event held on May 3-4, 2018, Volume 15 (Coppelia, Tiered Islands), and Volume 16 (Theldesia's Friday), were teased. But since then, there has been no word on either of these volumes.

Nonetheless, if fans want to catch up with the anime series Log Horizon , then Crunchyroll and Funimation are the streaming platforms to check out. The first season is also available on Netflix and Hulu, depending on the region. Furthermore, fans can also check out the third and latest season on Bilibili.

Cast of Log Horizon season 4

Visual from Log Horizon season 3 (Image via Studio Deen)

As of now, there's no news about Log Horizon season 4. However, it's expected that the previous cast members will return once again to grace the famous characters of the series. The potential cast members for the next season are:

Takuma Terashima as Shiroe

Emiri Katou as Akatsuki

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Jouji Nakata as Nyanta

Tetsuya Kakihara as Kode Rundellhous

Ayahi Takagaki as Henrietta

Daiki Yamashita as Toya

Eriko Matsui as Isuzu

The plot of Log Horizon

Even though Log Horizon follows the paradigm of Sword Art Online, it has its own identity. The plot of the series revolves around an MMORPG game called Elder Tale, where around thirty thousand Japanese gamers have found themselves transported into their daily lives.

While everyone is shocked and bewildered by the sudden turns of events, Shiroe, a college student, sets off to explore the vast world of the Elder Tale. Being a veteran of the game, Shiroe knows every nook and cranny of it. However, he has to learn to live in this new world with his new friends, and also bring stability to the world.

As of now, there's nothing to be said about the plot of Log Horizon season 4. Since it'd most likely adapt volume 14 and beyond, the fourth season would revolve around the Chinese servers of the Elder Tale game.

About Log Horizon anime

Visual of Log Horizon anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Log Horizon is one of the most fascinating anime series. As mentioned, it is based on the light novel written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. Produced by Satelight, the first season of Log Horizon was released in 2013.

Following its success, a second season was also green-lit by Studio Deen Productions. The season eventually aired from October 4, 2015, to March 28, 2015. After a long break of six years, the third season, titled Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, was released on January 13, 2021.

