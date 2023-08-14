Dragon Ball creator Toriyama singles out Black Clover manga from all other new-gen shonen

Few names carry as much weight as Akira Toriyama, the creator of the renowned Dragon Ball series, in the enormous world of shonen manga. The impact of Toriyama on the genre is incalculable. He is considered the creator of modern Shonen heroes, and his series is known as the father of Shonen anime.

In a 2018 interview, Toriyama praised the Black Clover manga and its character Asta, created by Yuki Tabata. This surprise compliment not only made a splash but also highlighted the remarkable attributes that set Black Clover apart from other shonen anime.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

When Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama praised Black Clover

In 2018, Dragon Ball's creator openly expressed his admiration for Yuki Tabata's Black Clover series, marking an intersection of influence and appreciation that resonates deeply within the world of shonen.

"I haven't read much (manga) these days, but I really liked what I saw in Black Clover. The author has a great sense of impact, and the protagonist is very charismatic," Akira Toriyama said.

Toriyama praised Tabata for his ability to write memorable scenes. He even singled out Asta, the protagonist, as an especially noteworthy highlight. Black Clover has a similar plot to Dragon Ball, with a man without magic trying to outdo everyone else by pushing himself to the maximum in battles and tough situations. Toriyama likes characters and narratives with greater action and adventure, and strong-willed personalities.

Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata openly recognizes that the influence of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball contributed to his decision to pursue a career as a manga artist. By sharing a passion for shonen anime and powerful characters, two generations of artists were able to form a connection. Beyond genres and time, Toriyama's influence continues to inspire Tabata to embark on his own imaginative storytelling journey.

When to expect Dragon Ball Super season 2

Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta (Image via Twitter)

Since the show's further episodes haven't been revealed, there is no release date for Dragon Ball Super season 2. Despite this, there is reason for optimism because the manga is still widely consumed. Moreover, the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introduced a new epic, and animators have suggested that there may be more.

The Granolah and Moro arcs from the manga will be adapted for the upcoming season of Dragon Ball Super. The tale will center on our battle-hungry Saiyans as they take on formidable new foes with ties to their past. Broly and Cell Max could be added, although the plot will likely follow the same general course as the previous films.

When to expect Black Clover season 5?

Zeus @Promithean11



Hopefully the staff will be given enough time If Black Clover really does return next year I hope it’s seasonal with 12/13 episodes because Spade arcs needs to be done Justice. Magna vs Dante,Asta/Liebe vs Lilth/Nahamah, Noelle vs Megicula,Yuno vs Zenon,Everyone vs LuciferoHopefully the staff will be given enough time

Despite being officially confirmed, the release date for Black Clover season 5 has not yet been disclosed. According to rumors, season 5 may be available as early as the second half of 2024.

Studio Pierrot may have delayed announcing the continuation of Black Clover season 5 since they are now preoccupied with producing Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The return of Asta and the Black Bulls is imminent, which is the only thing fans can be sure of now.

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc will probably be adapted for Black Clover season 5, given the plot of this arc was already put in motion in the final three episodes of season 4. Whether Studio Pierrot will animate the program on a seasonal or weekly basis is yet to be determined.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.